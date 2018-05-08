Mark Ingram Suspended 4 Games for PED Policy Violation

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The NFL has suspended New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ingram is coming off the best season of his career, setting new highs in rushing yards (1,124), receiving yards (416) and total touchdowns (12).

He earned his second Pro Bowl selection, topping 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year after failing to reach this mark in his first five seasons.

While Ingram was overshadowed at times by Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara, who led the team with 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, the veteran was an integral part of the No. 2 offense in the NFL last season.

However, the latest news creates bigger question marks about the future of the 28-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract. According to Spotrac, Ingram has a $6.425 cap hit for 2018.

Rapoport provided additional details on the running back's status with the team:

The Saints selected running back Boston Scott out of Louisiana Tech in the sixth round in the draft and also have Trey Edmunds and Jonathan Williams on the roster to potentially fill in while Ingram is unavailable.

Of course, Kamara will likely be the featured player in the backfield at the start of the season trying to build off his outstanding rookie year.