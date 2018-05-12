Every NFL Team's Biggest Remaining Offseason Need

0 of 32

Across the NFL, free agents have been freed.

Draftees have been, well, drafted.

And apparently bad turns of phrases are running rampant.

From coast to coast, scores of players have either changed teams or found the first of their NFL careers. Areas of need have been addressed. Holes have been filled.

But there's only so much cap space to be spent. So many players in each draft class.

For some teams, it's just a matter of numbers. There were more holes to fill than options to fill them with. Others still won't find out if their needs are met until players hit the field for training camp and games.

And for a fortunate few, "need" is a relative concept—their biggest holes are still small.

However, big or small, many or few, every NFL team has a need that looms above the rest.