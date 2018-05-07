Olympic Taekwondo Champ Steven Lopez Suspended over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

=552788BLA=/Associated Press

Steven Lopez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in taekwondo, has been temporarily suspended following sexual misconduct allegations, according to Nancy Armour and Rachel Axon of USA Today.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport and USA Taekwondo are enforcing the suspension pending the result of an investigation.

Jacey Fortin of the New York Times reported a lawsuit was filed in federal court Friday against Lopez and his brother and coach, Jean Lopez, for sexual assault against multiple female athletes.

Jean Lopez was banned from the sport last month for sexual misconduct with a minor.

The lawsuit alleges "sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking" against both brothers over a course of two decades. Four women were named in the suit as plaintiffs, along with "dozens of Jane Does."

One of the unnamed women says she was sexually abused by Jean Lopez at age 15 and raped five years later by Steven Lopez.

The United States Olympic Committee was also challenged for allowing the misconduct despite "a pattern of predatory behavior."

Steven Lopez is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport, earning two gold medals and a silver in his career. He is a five-time Olympian, competing every year taekwondo has been available at the Summer Olympics. The 39-year-old has also planned to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He denied the allegations against him when first questioned last June.