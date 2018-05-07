Ex-Cowboys RB Sherman Williams Earns Alabama Degree After Being in Jail 14 Years

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Sherman Williams received his degree from the University of Alabama on Sunday, graduating after returning to the school in January 2017 following his release from federal prison.

According to the Tuscaloosa NewsTommy Deas, Williams went to prison in 2000 after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and passing counterfeit currency. He was released in 2014.

"My message to the kids is always work hard, hard work pays off, and anything you set your mind to do you can do it," Williams said of his journey. "Have passion at it, work hard at it, have the discipline and determination and it will come through for you."

Williams spent four years at Alabama before the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 1995 draft. He rushed for 1,162 yards and four touchdowns in 60 games for Dallas.

Deas wrote Williams left Alabama in 1995 needing to log 26 more hours of coursework to complete his degree. His focus was on "interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in community leadership."

