Amari Cooper, Derrick Henry, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Graduate from Alabama

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Amari Cooper, Derrick Henry and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix hoisted SEC championships together. Over the weekend, they walked across the stage together as college graduates.

The three former Crimson Tide stars completed their degrees and were recognized as part of Alabama's graduating class of 2018. All three players left college with eligibility remaining but continued to take classes during the NFL offseason to complete their degrees.

"After leaving school early chasing a check I realized what paper was most important and that was my degree," Clinton-Dix said on Instagram. "Congratulations to everyone who walked this weekend. I Can’t describe how it felt to walk across the stage and finish what I started. Thank you to my academic advisors for pushing and making sure I had all the resources and tools to accomplish this goal forever grateful."



Cooper has earned two Pro Bowl berths since being the fourth overall pick in 2015. Henry's recorded 1,234 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons and will be the favorite to start for the Tennessee Titans in 2018. Clinton-Dix was a 2016 Pro Bowler and has played in all 64 of his possible games with the Green Bay Packers.