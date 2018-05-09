Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

0 of 32

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Who will be the next Case Keenum, Andrew Norwell or Malcolm Butler? All three cashed in during free agency after entering the NFL as undrafted free agents.

The majority of league rosters are made up of former draft picks, but there are those who overcome the odds after being overlooked to become productive performers.

"We're always adding more and more to the roster," Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said after the draft, per the Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane. "That's going to continue. It's going on right now in college free agency. It'll continue as we bring guys in for tryouts in the rookie minicamp and the preseason scouting process, trade possibilities. It's going to keep on happening."

Only a few roster spots are truly available every year. An individual's room for error is slight after 32 franchises deemed him unworthy of a draft selection.

Opportunities may not be plentiful, but they do exist. An undrafted free agent can shirk the label with the right skill set, attitude and approach by both the individual and team.

"I would say it started with having a vision for the player," Texans general manager Brian Gaine said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "When we would scout that player—and some of those guys that we got that were undrafted free agents, perhaps we had a draftable grade on but then they just happened to go undrafted and we pursued them. So, for me, I call that the eighth round. We're always trying to extend the draft."

Each franchise should feature at least one signee from the "eighth round" who makes the active roster in September.