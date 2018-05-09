Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the RosterMay 9, 2018
Who will be the next Case Keenum, Andrew Norwell or Malcolm Butler? All three cashed in during free agency after entering the NFL as undrafted free agents.
The majority of league rosters are made up of former draft picks, but there are those who overcome the odds after being overlooked to become productive performers.
"We're always adding more and more to the roster," Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said after the draft, per the Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane. "That's going to continue. It's going on right now in college free agency. It'll continue as we bring guys in for tryouts in the rookie minicamp and the preseason scouting process, trade possibilities. It's going to keep on happening."
Only a few roster spots are truly available every year. An individual's room for error is slight after 32 franchises deemed him unworthy of a draft selection.
Opportunities may not be plentiful, but they do exist. An undrafted free agent can shirk the label with the right skill set, attitude and approach by both the individual and team.
"I would say it started with having a vision for the player," Texans general manager Brian Gaine said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "When we would scout that player—and some of those guys that we got that were undrafted free agents, perhaps we had a draftable grade on but then they just happened to go undrafted and we pursued them. So, for me, I call that the eighth round. We're always trying to extend the draft."
Each franchise should feature at least one signee from the "eighth round" who makes the active roster in September.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Deatrick Nichols
The Arizona Cardinals entered the draft with a massive need at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson, yet the organization didn't address the position until selecting Chris Campbell in the sixth round.
Arizona may have signed a better prospect once the draft ended when it came to terms with South Florida's Deatrick Nichols.
Campbell and Nichols fall on the opposite sides of the prospect spectrum. The former was a one-year starter at Penn State despite impressive physical tools. Meanwhile, the 5'10", 189-pound Nichols became a productive three-year starter and excelled, snagging 11 interceptions and defended 35 passes.
The two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference performer is far from an athletic liability. He ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical jump during USF's pro day, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight.
Nichols can immediately help cover the slot and push for even more playing time.
Atlanta Falcons: FB Luke McNitt
Fullback may be a dying position in the NFL, but some teams still utilize a lead blocker. Those who play the position must take advantage of the few opportunities found around the league.
The Atlanta Falcons are one of those rare teams, even though they currently have a void at the position.
"They don't have a fullback on the roster right now, so I have a chance to come in and compete for a starting job," Luke McNitt told Brian Christopherson of 247Sports. "I'm just all about making an active roster."
The 6'2", 250-pounder is a throwback type of player, as he recorded only eight carries and three receptions throughout his time at Nebraska.
Atlanta's offense once featured Patrick DiMarco before he signed with the Buffalo Bills last offseason. This year, the organization decided not to re-sign 2017 starter Derrick Coleman. McNitt may not be as versatile, but he'll compete with fellow rookie Daniel Marx to become the Falcons' next fullback.
Baltimore Ravens: RB Gus Edwards
Running back became a priority for the Baltimore Ravens once the draft ended. The organization signed three prospects: Rutgers' Gus Edwards, Florida's Mark Thompson and Alcorn State's De'Lance Turner.
Each of them impressed during their first rookie camp.
"They didn't disappoint," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, per ABC 7's Stephen Pimpo. "They look like guys that can make it in the National Football League but time will tell."
Size is the common denominator between all three. Each player is 216 pounds or heavier.
Edwards has a slight edge since he's 240 pounds yet still maintains 4.52-second 40-yard-dash speed. The Miami transfer can be an ideal complement to Alex Collins, Buck Allen and Kenneth Dixon.
The competition will be fierce with all three undrafted backs on the roster, but the Ravens clearly wanted to add something more to their stable. Edwards presents something a little different with his size-speed ratio.
Buffalo Bills: CB Levi Wallace
Levi Wallace already understands what it takes to earn his way onto a roster before becoming a dominant performer.
Wallace walked onto the Alabama Crimson Tide program. He left as arguably the SEC's best cover corner by allowing a 47.3 quarterback rating into his coverage in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus.
"[Teams] love me being a walk-on," Wallace said prior to the draft, per AL.com's Michael Casagrande. "It shows a lot of adversity, a lot of character. Some can't believe it watching my film. They didn't know I was a walk-on, just the way I played."
Organizations didn't love Wallace's size-speed combination, as he ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at 179 pounds. But his length (32 ¾" arms), short-area quickness and technique allow him to overcome other shortcomings.
The Buffalo Bills aren't committed to Vontae Davis or Phillips Gaines beyond the upcoming season. Wallace, Tre'Davious White and fourth-round pick Taron Johnson can form a solid trio.
Carolina Panthers: OG Kyle Bosch
Four years ago, the Carolina Panthers signed Andrew Norwell as an undrafted free agent. Norwell became a starter by the middle of his rookie campaign and went on to start 54 of 55 games before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
Finding Norwell's replacement became a priority for Carolina once this year's draft concluded.
"I think there's going to be a tremendous amount of competition, I really do," head coach Ron Rivera said, per the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue. "The one thing I don't think anyone should feel is comfortable with their opportunities."
Last year's second-round pick, Taylor Moton, is currently expected to start at left guard. However, the Panthers signed Kyle Bosch, Brendan Mahon and Taylor Hearn to compete. All three are capable players.
Bosch gains a slight edge due to his experience after starting for two different programs, Michigan and West Virginia, with varying systems. The 295-pound blocker possibly provides depth at center as well.
Chicago Bears: OG Dejon Allen
Dejon Allen started two seasons at left tackle for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and excelled due to a strong lower body, compact pass set and good angles. However, the reliable blindside protector never received much attention as a legitimate tackle prospect since he's 6'2" and 295 pounds.
Teams overlooked Allen's pro day performance, where he posted a 4.97-second 40-yard dash, 29 bench reps, a 30 ½" vertical jump and 9'1" broad jump. Each of those efforts would have qualified Allen among the top eight blockers at the NFL combine.
Body type plays a role in every player's projection. Allen is better suited at guard or even center since he lacks the length to stay at tackle. As such, his fit allows him to challenge for a spot on Chicago's roster.
Allen will compete with Earl Watford, Eric Kush and Hroniss Grasu to backup Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair and James Daniels.
Cincinnati Bengals: DE Ja'Von Rolland-Jones
The Cincinnati Bengals are stacked along their defensive front. Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins, Carl Lawson, Jordan Willis, Michael Johnson and third-round pick Sam Hubbard each have the ability to rush the passer.
One more edge-rusher couldn't hurt.
Ja'Von Rolland-Jones managed 63 tackles for loss and 42 sacks during his four seasons with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. However, the 253-pound defensive end performed poorly at the combine with a 4.88-second 40-yard dash, and he didn't look fluid or explosive.
Where Rolland-Jones fits with the Bengals could signal whether he makes the squad.
The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year doesn't have the bulk or burst to remain a full-time defensive end. Instead, Cincinnati's coaching staff can employ a similar approach as it did a year ago with Lawson. Rolland-Jones can be developed as a backup "Sam" linebacker and then used as a pass-rush specialist in sub-packages.
The more pass-rushers on the field, the merrier.
Cleveland Browns: OT Desmond Harrison
The Cleveland Browns will never be able to replace Joe Thomas, nor should they try.
Whoever protects the blind side this fall must play his own game. Right now, the organization isn't sure who will do so. Third-year blocker Shon Coleman and this year's 33rd overall pick, Austin Corbett, will compete for the job.
However, a third tackle could enter the mix.
Desmond Harrison should have been drafted based on talent alone. A circuitous collegiate career left too many unanswered questions, though. The West Georgia via Texas product is an impressive physical talent at 6'6" and 295 pounds with 4.9-second 40-yard dash speed.
"Harrison I thought looked very athletic out there at left tackle, too," head coach Hue Jackson said after the team's first rookie camp, per the Orange and Brown Report's Fred Greetham.
As long as Harrison is committed to football, he can do more than make the Browns roster; he may challenge to start.
Dallas Cowboys: DB Kameron Kelly
The beauty of running a Cover 2-heavy scheme can be found within a team's talent evaluation. Zone-heavy defensive backs present different skill sets compared to man-press corners.
A corner with 4.66-second 40-yard dash speed, like Kameron Kelly, shouldn't be viewed as a hindrance for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive system. He can still be a physical presence out wide or cover half the field as a safety.
"A lot of teams looked at me as a straight safety when they watched me work out," Kelly said after San Diego State's pro day, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kirk Kenney. "Now the teams are seeing that I could play corner, that my hips are pretty fluid.
"I've been telling teams I'm not a drill guy, I'm a football player."
The 6'2", 204-pounder has experience playing both positions as a four-year contributor. The first-team All-Mountain West performer registered 10 career interceptions and 27 defended passes.
Denver Broncos: DT Lowell Lotulelei
The Denver Broncos made a conscious effort to become bigger and more physical along the defensive interior. The front office is still working on making it better.
Instead of heavy investments, the Broncos signed aging veterans Domata Peko and Clinton McDonald. The current group is stout against the run, but long-term solutions are needed.
Lowell Lotulelei looked like a future first-round pick two years ago. The 2015 first-team All-Pac 12 performer didn't play nearly as well during his final two seasons.
"I was high on him before the year started, but he was a major disappointment," an AFC director of college scouting told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He knew this was his year to play well and make money, but he did nothing to get rid of all that excess weight, and his tape wasn't very good."
A committed Lotulelei is a load in the middle of any defense. Denver's front office hopes that version shows up this summer.
Detroit Lions: NT Josh Fatu
The Detroit Lions are searching for a different type of lineman as the defense transitions under new head coach Matt Patricia.
"Our old defensive front was very much 1-gap and very much get-up-the-field, and I'd say very much less in terms of gap responsibility," general manager Bob Quinn said after the draft, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site.
"So, we are much more, I'd say, conscious of technique, holding our gaps, playing sound fundamentals, rather than just getting up the field."
Bigger, more physical defenders who can hold the point of attack are needed beyond A'Shawn Robinson, Sylvester Williams and rookie Da'Shawn Hand.
The 6'2", 315-pound Josh Fatu took over as USC's starting 1-technique as a senior and become the team's primary run defender. Fatu may be known for his ability to slow opposing ground games, but he also collapsed the pocket with six sacks last season.
Green Bay Packers: C Austin Davis
Corey Linsley isn't going anywhere as the Green Bay Packers' starting center. Dillon Day's standing as Linsley's backup isn't as secure.
Day, who went undrafted three years ago, only spent one year with the team, and he can expect competition from another undrafted center in Austin Davis.
The 6'4", 301-pound Davis enters the league as a superior pass-blocker. The former Duke Blue Devil didn't allow a single sack last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Davis is a technician with impressive movement skills. He may struggle at the point of attack against stronger defensive tackles, but his value can be seen when he picks up stunts, works to the second level or blocks in space.
According to Three Sigma Athlete's Zach Whitman, the two-year starter ranked sixth among center prospects in SPARQ (speed, power, agility, reaction and quickness).
Quality offensive line depth is crucial to any team's success, and Davis should help upgrade the Packers' backup options.
Houston Texans: OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
The Houston Texans featured the NFL's worst offensive line last season, and the organization could only do so much to address its front five this offseason.
Offensive tackle is still in question after signing Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton to play along the interior. The team drafted Martinas Rankin in the third round as well. Rankin played left tackle at Mississippi State, but his future may be at guard or even center.
Seantrel Henderson and Julie'n Davenport are two massive offensive tackles with exceptional length. Jaryd Jones-Smith fits the same profile.
Jones-Smith's 36 1/4-inch arms measured the longest at the NFL combine after the 6'7", 317-pounder started one year at right tackle for the Pitt Panthers.
Circumstances forced Davenport into the lineup too early. If provided with enough time to develop Jones-Smith's massive potential, he could replace Henderson, who signed a one-year contract, the following season.
Indianapolis Colts: LB Skai Moore
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard overhauled his defense this offseason. He needed to since the unit's approach will change under new coordinator Matt Eberflus, who brings a traditional one-gap, four-man front.
As a result, Indianapolis drafted five defensive front seven prospects. Three of those—Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams and Zaire Franklin—play linebacker. Yet an undrafted linebacker presents a skill set perfectly suited to Eberflus' scheme.
Skai Moore is a tailor-made weak-side defender in a Cover 2-heavy system. Moore ranked first among eligible linebackers with an 88.7 coverage grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The defender snagged 14 interceptions during his collegiate career as well.
Moore's downfall has always been his lack of size (6'2", 226 lbs) and average speed (4.73-second 40-yard dash). A previous neck injury didn't help his case, either.
Although, none of Moore's shortcomings stopped him from becoming the South Carolina Gamecocks' leading tackler in each of the last four seasons.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Allen Lazard
The thing that supposedly prevented wide receiver Allen Lazard from being drafted may be the reason why he can fill a niche as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.
"I honestly think that I'm almost too big," the 6'5", 227-pound Lazard told the Florida Times-Union's Phillip Heilman, "which sounds kind of ridiculous."
The two-time first-team All-Big 12 performer became Iowa State's all-time leading receiver with 3,360 yards. The big target knows how to run routes and use his body to shield smaller defenders.
But he struggled to create separation even at the collegiate level.
This is cause for concern if a professional squad wanted Lazard to be its top option. In Jacksonville, the undrafted free agent can serve a specific role as a third-down or red-zone target. Fellow rookie DJ Chark will be the team's new vertical threat, while Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole work the rest of the field.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Byron Pringle
Patrick Mahomes brings something special to the Kansas City Chiefs as the team's starting quarterback. No part of the field is safe once he drops back to pass. His electric arm talent will force defenses to cover every blade of grass since the Chiefs are expected to feature more of a downfield passing attack.
Sammy Watkins' free-agent acquisition will help the Chiefs become a bigger downfield threat alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. And Byron Pringle has a chance to complete the offense even as an undrafted free agent.
Pringle led all draft-eligible wide receivers with an average of 24.1 yards per catch last season. Teams still avoided Pringle during the draft due to past transgressions and age—he turns 25 during the upcoming season.
The Chiefs still lack a third wide receiver option, though. Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson have disappointed. Pringle can complement Watkins in the offense and serve as the Chiefs' kick returner after Akeem Hunt's release.
Los Angeles Chargers: QB Nic Shimonek
Nic Shimonek went to two different FBS programs yet started only one year. A late-season benching—while Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury looked toward the future—likely impacted Shimonek's draft status despite a solid senior campaign.
Shimonek, whose collegiate career began at Iowa, threw for 3,963 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Impressive numbers weren't the reason behind NFL interest, though.
"I was under center for every single snap at Iowa, and then I go to Tech and I'm not under center nearly as much," the quarterback told Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar. "I've seen two different ends of the spectrum as far as offenses go, and that's going to do nothing but help me."
The Chargers organization hasn't drafted a quarterback since Brad Sorenson in the seventh round of the 2013 class. Philip Rivers turns 37 in December with no succession plan in place. Geno Smith is the projected backup, while Shimonek could easily push Cardale Jones off the roster.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Tegray Scales
The Los Angeles Rams made massive improvements to their defensive front and secondary but ignored the linebacker corps for most of the offseason (aside from the Alec Ogletree trade).
Mark Barron and Bryce Hager are in place as experienced inside linebackers. Fifth-round pick Micah Kiser and undrafted free agent Tegray Scales have a chance to grow together and eventually become the Rams' starting duo.
Like Kiser, Scales proved himself as a productive tackler. The Indiana product registered 278 total tackles the last three seasons with a career high of 125, including an FBS-leading 24 tackles for loss, during the 2016 campaign.
The 230-pound linebacker is a two-time team captain, an instinctual defender and an adept blitzer. All of these qualities will come into play once Wade Phillips has a chance to exploit his strengths.
The Rams can save $7 million by releasing Barron after this season. This possibility will open the door for another inside backer. Scales is a good candidate.
Miami Dolphins: LB Mike McCray
The Miami Dolphins' starting linebackers appear set with Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan and rookie third-round pick Jerome Baker. Stephone Anthony will get a chance to prove himself as well.
The rest of the group will battle for two or three available slots.
Mike Hull still holds value as a special teams standout. The organization drafted Quentin Poling with one of its seventh-round picks.
Mike McCray adds a thumper to the mix. The 243-pound middle linebacker is a bit of a throwback as a downhill, tackle-to-tackle defender.
"He was a 'dude' coming out of high school, but injuries have slowed him down," an NFC director of scouting told Zierlein. "He has most of what you want in a linebacker, but he just can't run well."
A 4.76-second 40-yard dash at the combine didn't help McCray's cause. If he shows he can play over tight ends, though, his value to the Dolphins will increase.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Hercules Mata'afa
Hercules Mata'afa became the highest-rated prospect who didn't hear his name called during draft weekend. The consensus All-American's play speaks for itself after amassing 45.5 career tackles for loss and 21 sacks. The 2017 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year is a classic tweener, though.
At 6'2" and 252 pounds, Mata'afa can't play defensive tackle at the NFL level. He's not explosive enough to be an every-down edge-rusher, either. The Vikings plan to move the collegiate lineman to linebacker.
"That will be the biggest adjustment for him," head coach Mike Zimmer said, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Dane Mizutani. "There have been several guys that have gone from defensive line to linebacker."
Mata'afa is too good of a football player not to make an NFL roster. The transition to linebacker will be difficult, of course, but he can also contribute as a sub-package pass-rusher and special teams performer as he grows into his new position.
New England Patriots: CB J.C. Jackson
The New England Patriots wanted a more physical option in the lineup during Super Bowl LII to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage and slow the Philadelphia Eagles' quick passing attack. It didn't work.
J.C. Jackson is an aggressive cornerback with good ball skills.
"He's going to be a Cover 2 and Cover 3 guy," an NFC director of player personnel told Zierlein. "Nothing special right now, but he'll get better. Don't underestimate the way he handles press because teams value physical cornerbacks."
The Patriots defensive backfield is filled with veterans who provide varying skill sets. The organization also selected Duke Dawson in the second round to play nickel corner.
But New England finished 30th in pass defense last season and wasn't capable of slowing a potent aerial attack in the Super Bowl. Changes are coming, which should pave the way for a talented corner like Jackson.
New Orleans Saints: QB J.T. Barrett
The New Orleans Saints didn't draft Drew Brees' heir apparent, but the organization found a developmental quarterback after the event in J.T. Barrett.
Barrett left Ohio State as the Big Ten's all-time leader in yards (12,697), touchdown passes (104) and touchdowns responsible for (147). He also became the Buckeyes' career leader with a 63.5 percent completion rate and 188.7 passing yards per game. He also ran for 3,263 yards and 43 scores.
Despite elite production at a college football powerhouse, the three-time team captain—that's another program record—lacks arm talent and consistency as a pocket passer. The Saints showed plenty of interest in quarterback prospects during the predraft process. None of them were intriguing enough to select, though, even with Tom Savage and Taysom Hill slotted as the team's backup options.
Barrett's athleticism and team-first attitude are more than enough for him to usurp a roster spot.
New York Giants: CB Grant Haley
Janoris Jenkins is the only reliable cornerback on the New York Giants roster.
Eli Apple will get a fresh start under the new regime, but bouts of immaturity have plagued him. William Gay is 33 years old and nothing more than a short-term Band-Aid. Neither Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie nor Ross Cockrell is still with the team.
Basically, the Giants must hope and pray a cover corner emerges from a mediocre group.
Grant Haley slipped through the draft cracks because of his size. At 5'9" and 190 pounds with 29¾-inch arms, some teams probably didn't even consider the three-year starter at Penn State despite 4.44-second 40-yard dash speed, elite change-of-direction times and top coverage skills. Haley ranked second among draft-eligible Big Ten cornerbacks with a 35.0 opponents' quarterback rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.
A nickel corner is considered a starter in today's NFL, and Haley could cover the slot from day one.
New York Jets: FB Dimitri Flowers
Dimitri Flowers is more than a fullback. The New York Jets acquired an offensive weapon when they signed the first-team All-Big 12 performer.
"You can move me around everywhere," Flowers told the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. "I don't know what they have planned for me. But I can do a lot of different things. I feel like I can do them well. So, whatever the coaches ask me to do, I'm going to try to do."
The Jets list Flowers as a fullback, but his skill set provides so much more than a traditional approach to the position. The 6'2", 248-pounder finished fourth on the Oklahoma Sooners last season with 464 receiving yards (17.8 yards per catch) and tied for fourth with five touchdown receptions.
If the Jets need someone to be a lead blocker, short-yardage runner or a receiving threat down the seam, Flowers can do it all. The same can't be said for New York's other fullback, Lawrence Thomas.
Oakland Raiders: K Eddy Pineiro
The Oakland Raiders used a fifth-round pick to select Florida punter Johnny Townsend. The organization nearly chose kicker Eddy Pineiro, Townsend's college teammate, before it signed him as an undrafted free agent.
"He's got a good leg," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Matt Kawahara. "He's interesting. We thought about drafting him, honestly. And we're happy to have him as a free agent."
That doesn't bode well for the incumbent.
Giorgio Tavecchio kicked well in his first season, but he still missed five field goals. Pineiro proved to be accurate in college, with five misses in two seasons and only one last year.
Maybe Gruden wanted to create a similar dynamic as the one Oakland had in 2000, when it drafted Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler.
Philadelphia Eagles: RB Josh Adams
The Eagles have so many talented running backs on the roster, yet history shows the coaching staff can use all of them effectively, even if they weren't drafted.
Corey Clement went from being an undrafted free agent to Super Bowl hero in less than a year.
The organization paid a hefty sum, relatively speaking, to sign Josh Adams, according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin. The 6'2", 213-pound Adams may not be as big as LeGarrette Blount (6'0", 247 lbs), who signed with the Detroit Lions, but he can be utilized in a similar manner.
"There's a place for him because he's big and fast and he's a one-cut guy," a scout told Bob McGinn of BobMcGinnFootball.com (via NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks).
Adams powered his way to 1,430 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season behind Notre Dame's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.
A crowded running back room will make the reigning Super Bowl champions a dangerous team entering the 2018 campaign.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Quadree Henderson
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver stable is among the league's best even after Martavis Bryant was traded to the Oakland Raiders.
Antonio Brown, of course, is without peer. JuJu Smith-Schuster led all rookies last season with 917 receiving yards. Darrius Heyward-Bey can still threaten defenses as a speedster. Plus, the organization drafted the nation's leading receiver, James Washington, in the second round.
Another roster spot or two may be available.
Quadree Henderson isn't a traditional receiver. He'll be best utilized as a gadget player and returner. Henderson ranked third on the Pitt Panthers with 251 rushing yards and sixth with 186 receiving yards. More importantly, he averaged 26.6 yards per kick return and 13.4 yards per punt return with seven touchdowns during his three collegiate seasons.
Since Eli Rogers was not re-signed, Henderson has a chance to work out of the slot and take over punt-return duties.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Tarvarus McFadden
Tarvarus McFadden's draft stock plummeted unlike any other prospect in recent memory. The 2016 first-team All-ACC performer entered the 2017 campaign as a potential top-15 selection but went undrafted.
Unlike most prospects who experience similar slides, McFadden didn't have off-field baggage or an injury. He simply didn't play well during his final collegiate season and bombed the predraft process. The 6'2", 205-pound cornerback ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash and looked awkward in every combine event.
"I've never actually been ran right by. I've given up some plays, but name a corner who hasn't," McFadden told reporters. "I honestly don't feel like the 40 should make or break these players in the draft."
Still, McFadden is an ideal fit in the San Francisco 49ers' Seattle Seahawks-inspired defense. McFadden is long, physical with his jam and can reroute receivers. These qualities should allow him to excel as a Cover 3 defender.
Seattle Seahawks: DT Poona Ford
Two different undrafted free agents have more than a chance to make the Seahawks; defensive tackle Poona Ford and defensive end Marcell Frazier can contribute in their first seasons.
Seattle's changing of the defensive guard creates opportunities for those willing to compete every day.
Ford has a slight edge over Frazier for a roster spot because of an unsettled defensive interior and because he has the perfect attitude to win a job.
Pete Carroll's squad lacks a disruptive defensive tackle. Instead, the unit is expected to lean heavily on the run-stuffing Jarran Reed, a 33-year-old Tom Johnson and a still-developing Nazair Jones.
The 5'11", 312-pound Ford isn't a typical defensive tackle, yet he displays explosive up-field capabilities as well as system flexibility as a 1-, 3-, 4i- or 5-technique.
"I'm very powerful, and I feel that I can be dominant," Ford told Farrar. "I can penetrate, and I can beat you from different angles."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Godwin Igwebuike
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw as much talent as possible at last year's 32nd-ranked defense in hopes of making a drastic improvement this fall. An undrafted safety should be included among the offseason haul.
The signing of Godwin Igwebuike wasn't just a good story (he's the cousin of former Buccaneer Donald Igwebuike). The safety looked at his options and understood the Bucs defensive backfield was in need of help even after the organization drafted cornerbacks M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis and safety Jordan Whitehead.
"There's an opportunity to go there and make some noise," Godwin Igwebuike said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman.
The 5'11", 213-pound Igwebuike is better at strong safety with the ball in front of him. Veteran Chris Conte is the team's starter, but he's not a long-term solution since his contract ends after the 2018 campaign.
Tennessee Titans: RB Akrum Wadley
The Tennessee Titans appear set at running back with Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis, but they could use more depth after the release of Khalfani Muhammad.
The organization chose the undersized Muhammad (5'7", 174 lbs) in the seventh round of the 2017 draft as a change-of-pace back to Henry and DeMarco Murray. His speed wasn't enough to keep him on the roster, though.
The 5'10", 194-pound Akrum Wadley is a proven runner out of a pipeline program. Wadley's size belies his decisiveness, and he has exceptional short-area quickness. He accumulated 2,686 rushing yards in 34 games over the last three seasons. More importantly, he's a viable receiver out of the backfield with experience protecting the quarterback (even if he struggles at times).
David Fluellen's presence on the roster shouldn't be enough to prevent an undrafted runner from making a positive impression. Wadley's primary competition to become the Titans' third back is fellow free agent Larry Rose III.
Washington Redskins: C Sean Welsh
Shawn Lauvao's return to the Washington Redskins should help address the issues found along the offensive interior, but his presence doesn't solve the team's depth concerns.
Sean Welsh will provide flexibility with his ability to back up four of the five spots.
"That's what I bring to the table, that versatility," Welsh said at the combine, per the Land of 10's Scott Dochterman. "I've played every position but left tackle at Iowa. If I'm able to answer those questions, I want to be that kind of guy."
Welsh's alma mater played a role in his preparedness. Iowa has produced NFL-ready blockers like Brandon Scherff under Kirk Ferentz's watchful eye. Every lineman who comes out of the system is fundamentally sound and an adept zone-blocker.
Arie Kouandjio is the only interior blocker other than Washington's projected starters to be guaranteed a roster spot. Welsh's multiposition skill set makes him far more valuable than a typical undrafted free agent.