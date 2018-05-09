Buying or Selling Biggest 2018 Draft Question for Each NFL Team

0 of 32

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The dust on the 2018 NFL draft is finally starting to settle. Most teams are preparing to integrate their incoming rookies with the returning veterans during offseason workout programs, a vital step in turning college kids into professional football players and creating competitive 90-man rosters before training camps open later this summer.

The weeks right after the draft are an eternally hopeful time. But these long days are also littered with questions that need answering: Did this team fill that hole? Is this team now a contender? Will that top pick pay off immediately? Could this first-round quarterback be the answer?

Let's take a look around the NFL and explore each team's biggest question coming out of April's draft in Arlington, Texas.