90-Year-Old Hershel McGriff Becomes Oldest to Race in NASCAR Event

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2018

TOOELE, MT - SEPTEMBER 12: Hershel McGriff drives his #04 Park Corporation Chevrolet during the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Toyota-Napa Bonus Challenge on September 12, 2010 at Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele, Utah. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Hershel McGriff became the oldest person to race in a NASCAR event when the 90-year-old competed at the K&N Pro Series West in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday.

It was a family affair for McGriff, per the Tucson Star (h/t ESPN and Bob Pockrass), as his son Hershel Jr. and granddaughter Mariah were also participants in different races Saturday. ESPN also noted how McGriff got his own event underway by performing the national anthem on his trombone.

The day ended with McGriff paying tribute to his family, as he told the Tucson Star (h/t ESPN): "I've had a great life. I wouldn't backtrack for anything. I have family that's with me and behind me, so it's great.

McGriff enjoyed his last win on a NASCAR track back in 1989 but "was named one of NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers in 1998." He was able to compete because the sport carries no maximum age limit.

