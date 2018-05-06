Bryant McKinnie Thinks Teams Will Find a New Reason Not Sign Colin Kaepernick

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie told TMZ Sports he believes NFL teams will continue manufacturing reasons for not signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"Being too far removed from the NFL, teams will now use that as an excuse," he said. "He hasn't played in two years, three years, however long its been. So now that will be the new excuse as to why they won't sign him."

McKinnie added that "collusion takes place" while discussing the Kaepernick situation.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is suing the NFL, alleging that the league has colluded to keep him out of a job due to his political stances and decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial discrimination.

McKinnie has experience with collusion cases against the NFL. In 2002, the NFL Players Association led an investigation into collusion during McKinnie's 98-day holdout after being selected No. 7 overall in that year's NFL draft.

The NFLPA was investigating the Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs for potentially colluding to lower the market value of McKinnie and Kansas City's No. 6 pick, Ryan Sims. The NFLPA ultimately settled the case after McKinnie was signed to a five-year, $13.55 million deal.

"I'm well aware of collusion; I've been aware of it my whole career and know it happens," McKinnie told TMZ. "Nobody's gonna admit it, but why did you get my deal all of [a] sudden, and then you want to tell me in order to get this deal done you have to drop the case?"

As for Kaepernick's chances in a collusion case, McKinnie believes the former quarterback can win his case provided he has sufficient evidence.