Dante Exum, Jazz Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $33 Million Contract

Dante Exum and the Utah Jazz are extending their partnership.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract extension that will keep Exum in Utah through 2020-21.

Exum, the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA draft, arrived in the Association attached to high expectations thanks to his 6'6" frame and 7'0" wingspan.

However, the adjustment process wasn't smooth.

Exum appeared hesitant throughout a quiet rookie season, and he missed the 2015-16 campaign because of a torn ACL. The Australian floor general again struggled to find his footing during the 2016-17 season, and he played just 14 regular-season games this past season following shoulder surgery.

That said, Exum did flash far more promise last year during the brief stretches he was healthy.

The 22-year-old averaged a career-high 8.1 points and 3.1 assists during the regular season, and he shot a robust 48.3 percent from the field. His most eye-popping moment, though, came in the postseason.

After Ricky Rubio went down with a hamstring injury, Exum showed off his defensive promise in Game 2 of Utah's second-round series against the Houston Rockets by flustering James Harden en route to a resounding 116-108 win.

Now locked into a future with the Jazz, Exum will try to build on that performance and prove he has the chops on both ends of the floor to eventually take over as Utah's starting point guard.