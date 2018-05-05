Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, More Sports Figures Take in 2018 Kentucky Derby

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: American football quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers attends the 8th Annual Fillies & Stallions hosted by Patron and Black Rock Thoroughbreds at Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center on May 4, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is one of the world's most important horse races, and a number of sports luminaries made the trip to Louisville's Churchill Downs for the 2018 edition of the Run for the Roses on Saturday.

Training camps don't open for a few months, so the Derby offers the perfect chance for NFL players and coaches to show off their fashion sense during the offseason.

Denver Broncos star Von Miller had a unique ensemble for the occasion, courtesy of The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala:

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers went with a more understated look, as SNF on NBC and Lex 18 News showed:

The latter outlet relayed an image of Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden walking the red carpet:

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten appears to be enjoying his retirement, with WKLY in Louisville showing him alongside his wife Michelle:

Former boxer Laila Ali was on hand as well:

One of the biggest names to make the Derby an annual tradition was noticeably absent. Sporting News' Alex Marvez reported in April that New England Patriots star Tom Brady didn't plan on attending the event.   

Related

    Texas Woman Wins $1.2M on $18 Early Race Bet

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Texas Woman Wins $1.2M on $18 Early Race Bet

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Justify Wins 2018 Kentucky Derby

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Justify Wins 2018 Kentucky Derby

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Derby Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Derby Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Justify Celebration and Reaction

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Justify Celebration and Reaction

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report