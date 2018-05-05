Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, More Sports Figures Take in 2018 Kentucky Derby

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is one of the world's most important horse races, and a number of sports luminaries made the trip to Louisville's Churchill Downs for the 2018 edition of the Run for the Roses on Saturday.

Training camps don't open for a few months, so the Derby offers the perfect chance for NFL players and coaches to show off their fashion sense during the offseason.

Denver Broncos star Von Miller had a unique ensemble for the occasion, courtesy of The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala:

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers went with a more understated look, as SNF on NBC and Lex 18 News showed:

The latter outlet relayed an image of Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden walking the red carpet:

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten appears to be enjoying his retirement, with WKLY in Louisville showing him alongside his wife Michelle:

Former boxer Laila Ali was on hand as well:

One of the biggest names to make the Derby an annual tradition was noticeably absent. Sporting News' Alex Marvez reported in April that New England Patriots star Tom Brady didn't plan on attending the event.