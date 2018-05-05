Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, More Sports Figures Take in 2018 Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, More Sports Figures Take in 2018 Kentucky DerbyMay 5, 2018
The Kentucky Derby is one of the world's most important horse races, and a number of sports luminaries made the trip to Louisville's Churchill Downs for the 2018 edition of the Run for the Roses on Saturday.
Training camps don't open for a few months, so the Derby offers the perfect chance for NFL players and coaches to show off their fashion sense during the offseason.
Denver Broncos star Von Miller had a unique ensemble for the occasion, courtesy of The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala:
Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala
Von and Vins Miller, headed to the Kentucky Derby. (via @VonMiller's IG) https://t.co/EzzEBC1D8R
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers went with a more understated look, as SNF on NBC and Lex 18 News showed:
LEX 18 News @LEX18News
Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has arrived at the Kentucky Derby! https://t.co/01K7XEKEev
The latter outlet relayed an image of Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden walking the red carpet:
LEX 18 News @LEX18News
Jay Gruden. Coach of the Washington Redskins. #LEX18AtTheDerby https://t.co/3GNBWQXJMY
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten appears to be enjoying his retirement, with WKLY in Louisville showing him alongside his wife Michelle:
Former boxer Laila Ali was on hand as well:
Kylen Mills LEX 18 @KylenMills
Laila Ali is dressed to the nines and is Kentucky Derby ready!! She says Kentucky holds a special place in her heart, and she’ll also take some time while in town to visit the Muhammad Ali center. @LEX18News #LEX18AtTheDerby https://t.co/lTRohJqHw2
One of the biggest names to make the Derby an annual tradition was noticeably absent. Sporting News' Alex Marvez reported in April that New England Patriots star Tom Brady didn't plan on attending the event.
