James Harden Slaps Chris Paul's Hand Away in Heated Exchange on Rockets' Bench

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 2: Chris Paul #3 and James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets talk to the media after Game Two of Round Two of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz on May 2, 2018 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets seized home-court advantage back in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Friday, but the win appears to have featured a head-turning exchange from their two All-Star guards.

Video captured James Harden and Chris Paul appearing to argue with each other on the bench while head coach Mike D'Antoni drew up a play during a huddle. It escalated to the point Harden slapped Paul's hand away.

Fortunately for the Western Conference's top seed, things went well on the court for the two guards in the 113-92 victory. Harden finished with 25 points and 12 assists, while Paul added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Game 4 is Sunday at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Jazz will attempt to even things up again before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.

