James Harden Slaps Chris Paul's Hand Away in Heated Exchange on Rockets' Bench

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets seized home-court advantage back in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Friday, but the win appears to have featured a head-turning exchange from their two All-Star guards.

Video captured James Harden and Chris Paul appearing to argue with each other on the bench while head coach Mike D'Antoni drew up a play during a huddle. It escalated to the point Harden slapped Paul's hand away.

Fortunately for the Western Conference's top seed, things went well on the court for the two guards in the 113-92 victory. Harden finished with 25 points and 12 assists, while Paul added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Game 4 is Sunday at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Jazz will attempt to even things up again before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.