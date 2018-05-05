James Harden Slaps Chris Paul's Hand Away in Heated Exchange on Rockets' Bench

James Harden Slaps Chris Paul's Hand Away in Heated Exchange on Rockets' BenchMay 5, 2018
The Houston Rockets seized home-court advantage back in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Friday, but the win appears to have featured a head-turning exchange from their two All-Star guards.
Video captured James Harden and Chris Paul appearing to argue with each other on the bench while head coach Mike D'Antoni drew up a play during a huddle. It escalated to the point Harden slapped Paul's hand away.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
CP3 and Harden 👀 (via princejohndouglas/Instagram) https://t.co/ihtshKJ39R
Fortunately for the Western Conference's top seed, things went well on the court for the two guards in the 113-92 victory. Harden finished with 25 points and 12 assists, while Paul added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Game 4 is Sunday at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Jazz will attempt to even things up again before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.
