Brad Marchand Given Warning to Stop Licking Opponents by NHL

Brad Marchand Given Warning to Stop Licking Opponents by NHLMay 5, 2018
The NHL has warned Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand not to lick opponents after two recent examples of his partaking in the practice.
ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski first reported the league would do so. "Yes, we will be communicating with the club," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said of Marchand's actions, per Wyshynski. "We don't expect it to happen again."
Marchand hasn't been penalized for either occurrence—during the games or afterward—but NHL public relations noted the player will face discipline for another incident:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline.
Marchand licked Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan on Friday night, per NHL on NBC Sports. The incident occurred after he did the same to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the first round of the playoffs.
"I hope the league looks at it," Callahan said. "I don't know if there is discipline for spitting in someone's face. But for me, it's worse, if not the same."
Many others have complained about the recent trend. Former player and NBC Sports analyst Jeremy Roenick provided his thoughts:
Jeremy Roenick @Jeremy_Roenick
There is no licking in hockey! Hahaha can’t believe I’m even saying that. I’d be so grossed out if Marchand licked me... #NHLBruins
Tampa Bay leads Boston 3-1 in the second-round playoff matchup, so Marchand might not have too many opportunities to lick more opponents this season.
