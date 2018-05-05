Brad Marchand Given Warning to Stop Licking Opponents by NHL

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NHL has warned Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand not to lick opponents after two recent examples of his partaking in the practice.

ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski first reported the league would do so. "Yes, we will be communicating with the club," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said of Marchand's actions, per Wyshynski. "We don't expect it to happen again."

Marchand hasn't been penalized for either occurrence—during the games or afterward—but NHL public relations noted the player will face discipline for another incident:

Marchand licked Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan on Friday night, per NHL on NBC Sports. The incident occurred after he did the same to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the first round of the playoffs.

"I hope the league looks at it," Callahan said. "I don't know if there is discipline for spitting in someone's face. But for me, it's worse, if not the same."

Many others have complained about the recent trend. Former player and NBC Sports analyst Jeremy Roenick provided his thoughts:

Tampa Bay leads Boston 3-1 in the second-round playoff matchup, so Marchand might not have too many opportunities to lick more opponents this season.