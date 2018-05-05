Kentucky Derby 2018 Odds Shift as Rain, Inclement Weather Hit Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby 2018 Odds Shift as Rain, Inclement Weather Hit Churchill DownsMay 5, 2018
The 2018 Kentucky Derby might end up being a wet one, which has already caused some changes in betting odds.
Shane Holinde of WBXO provided the latest weather update:
Shane Holinde @Main_Event_Wx
10:30am: DopplerMAX HD shows much of #SOKY covered in light to moderate rain. It's also raining at #ChurchillDowns in Louisville. Expect a muddy track for the #KentuckyDerby later today. #wbkowx #kywx https://t.co/42ZgJBlQNY
As Brody Logan of 9News reported, My Boy Jack is one of the better horses in the mud, with his odds dropping to 5-1. According to Odds Shark, he was 12-1 earlier in the day as the ninth-best odds.
Lauren Jones of Wave 3 News provided a look at some other top options in the rain:
Lauren Jones @LaurenWAVE3TV
Happy #Derby day, friends! Rain falling behind us, with a chance on and off all day. Looking for a horse who’s won in the rain? Bet Justify, My Boy Jack (my pick) Lone Sailor, Flameaway, Enticed, Free Drop Billy, and Firenze Fire. Join us on @wave3news Sunrise. https://t.co/ITW34K1Sg7
The odds could continue to shift based on the weather leading up to the 6:46 p.m. ET post time.
My Boy Jack has two wins in his last three starts, including one on a muddy track at the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in February, which could help him find success out of the No. 10 post on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Justify remains the favorite at 7-2. The colt has three wins in three career races, one of which also came on a wet track, albeit against limited competition at Santa Anita in March. April's Santa Anita Derby was his best performance, but that came in ideal conditions.
On the other hand, Magnum Moon could be among those potentially unprepared for the weather.
The colt has won all four races in which he has been entered, but his limited experience could be a challenge in the biggest event of his career. This has caused his odds to drop slightly to 13-1 since earlier in the week, per KentuckyDerby.com.
With so much uncertainty heading into the Kentucky Derby, however, the chance of rain only makes predicting this race even tougher.
Weather Shakes Up Kentucky Derby Odds