Kentucky Derby 2018 Odds Shift as Rain, Inclement Weather Hit Churchill Downs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2018 Kentucky Derby might end up being a wet one, which has already caused some changes in betting odds.

Shane Holinde of WBXO provided the latest weather update:

As Brody Logan of 9News reported, My Boy Jack is one of the better horses in the mud, with his odds dropping to 5-1. According to Odds Shark, he was 12-1 earlier in the day as the ninth-best odds.

Lauren Jones of Wave 3 News provided a look at some other top options in the rain:

The odds could continue to shift based on the weather leading up to the 6:46 p.m. ET post time.

My Boy Jack has two wins in his last three starts, including one on a muddy track at the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in February, which could help him find success out of the No. 10 post on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Justify remains the favorite at 7-2. The colt has three wins in three career races, one of which also came on a wet track, albeit against limited competition at Santa Anita in March. April's Santa Anita Derby was his best performance, but that came in ideal conditions.

On the other hand, Magnum Moon could be among those potentially unprepared for the weather.

The colt has won all four races in which he has been entered, but his limited experience could be a challenge in the biggest event of his career. This has caused his odds to drop slightly to 13-1 since earlier in the week, per KentuckyDerby.com.

With so much uncertainty heading into the Kentucky Derby, however, the chance of rain only makes predicting this race even tougher.