NFL Declines Cheerleaders' Mistreatment Settlement Offer, Will Meet with Lawyers

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The National Football League opted not to accept $1 settlement proposals from two former cheerleaders who filed gender-discrimination complaints against the league before Friday's deadline.

John Branch of the New York Times reported the NFL did reach out to Sara Blackwell, an attorney for Bailey Davis and Kristan Ware, cheerleaders who previously worked for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, respectively, about a potential discussion focused on improving workplace conditions.

"I'm grateful for this letter, and I do believe that this is a good-faith effort by the NFL," Blackwell said. "There could be good things that come from it."

League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to Branch it's been in contact with Blackwell.

"As we said before, our office is working with the clubs in sharing best practices and employment-related processes that will support club cheerleading squads within an appropriate and supportive workplace," he said. "The letter expressed that a conversation would be welcome regarding information or recommendations related to the teams' policies."

On Wednesday, the New York Times' Juliet Macur spotlighted alleged mistreatment of Washington Redskins cheerleaders. It included a 2013 trip to Costa Rica, where some posed for a topless photoshoot with male suite holders present. Squad members were also "picked" by male sponsors without consent to serve as escorts at a nightclub.

"They weren't putting a gun to our heads, but it was mandatory for us to go," a cheerleader said. "We weren't asked, we were told. Other girls were devastated because we knew exactly what [the team director] was doing."

Redskins team president Bruce Allen released a statement Thursday in response to the article:

"We are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious we take these allegations. Based on the dialogue we've had with a number of current and former cheerleaders over the past 48 hours, we've heard very different first-hand accounts that directly contradict many of the details of the May 2 article. I can promise that once we have completed looking into this matter, if it is revealed that any of our employees acted inappropriately, those employees will face significant repercussions."

The NFL and its teams have faced multiple lawsuits in recent years from cheerleaders arguing they were paid unfair wages for their work.