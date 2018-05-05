Famous Mobster's Grandson John Gotti III Still Undefeated in MMA After Huge KO

There was a tidal wave of MMA wackiness on Friday night, but one of the most interesting things coming out of it was John Gotti III's knockout win over Eddie Haws.

On its own merits, it was an impressive showing by Gotti. Just 30 seconds into the fight, Haws blitzed forward only to be met with a pair of stiff, short shots by Gotti. The punches knocked Haws down and the stoppage came shortly thereafter thanks to a bit of ground-and-pound.

A demonstration of huge punching power from an up-and-coming talent is always interesting, but what makes Gotti's performance particularly noteworthy is his pre-installed name value. The grandson of "The Teflon Don" John Gotti, former head of the Gambino crime family, the fighter has a poster-friendly name and potential gimmick that would likely turn the heads of MMA promoters under any circumstances.

Now 2-0 with both wins coming via first-round knockout, the New Yorker might just be the complete package.

Given his clear talent and marketability, expect to see him on a big stage in the near future.