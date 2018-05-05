Herschel Walker Says He Understands Why NFL Teams Won't Sign Colin Kaepernick

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker told TMZ Sports he understands why teams won't hire free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick based on his choice to protest social injustice and racial inequality during the national anthem.

"I read where they asked him if he would still kneel if they hired him, and he said he wasn't sure or he may, and that tells you right there that he doesn't want to work," Walker said. "My point is: I think what he was doing was great. I think what he stood for was great. Black lives matter.

"Right now I think he's got to remember that you have teams saying, 'If you do what we ask you to do, you may have a job.' But he don't wanna do it. ... I own a chicken company. If the guy that I hire don't want to do what I ask him to do, why do I hire him? And I think that's the problem right there, you know."

Kaepernick, who filed a collusion grievance against the NFL and its 32 teams, has been a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

The 30-year-old reportedly drew interest from the Seattle Seahawks last month, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team decided to nix a meeting with him after learning that he "declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season."

While Kaepernick has continued to train for a return to the gridiron, he's also been an activist during his time away from the game. In January, he completed a $1 million pledge to help organizations in oppressed communities.

Kaepernick also donated 100 percent of the proceeds from his 2016 jersey sales to charity.