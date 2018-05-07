Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Rookie Flop

0 of 32

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Being a rookie in the National Football League comes with many challenges. Rookies typically have to learn new systems, familiarize themselves with new playbooks, adjust to completely new training regimens, bond with new teammates and integrate themselves into new communities.

Rookies are also responsible for bringing fans hope.

Fair or not (it's not), rookie players are expected to make NFL teams better from Day 1. Many rookies, especially those drafted early, are asked to franchise saviors or the missing pieces of championship plans. These are lofty expectations for players who have yet to play a down of professional football.

When rookies fall short of these expectations, they can be viewed as flops in the eyes of fans, and often the media.

With this in mind, we're going to take a look ahead and predict which rookie on each team is most likely to be a first-year flop. We'll be focusing on factors like skill set, scheme fit, supporting talent, fan perception and, of course, expectations.

What we're not doing is saying that the players on this list won't become successful players or even stars beyond Year 1.