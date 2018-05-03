Report: Drake Warned by NBA After Incident with Kendrick Perkins in Cavs-Raptors

Report: Drake Warned by NBA After Incident with Kendrick Perkins in Cavs-RaptorsMay 3, 2018
The NBA reportedly issued a warning to Drake after he was involved in a verbal altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, according to USA Today's Josh Peter.
Drake also heard from the Toronto Raptors, who employ the rapper as a global ambassador, about his spat with Perkins during the club's 113-112 overtime loss in the series opener.
Drake and Perkins first started trading verbal jabs entering the halftime locker room, at which point TNT's cameras caught the two jawing courtside:
"What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him 'We about to win this game,' and Drake butted in talking s--t to me," Perkins told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. "So I said something back to him."
Specifically, Perkins said that he told Drake to "sit your ass down and watch the game," according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.
The feud then escalated postgame, when the two continued to exchange words in the tunnel at Air Canada Centre.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame https://t.co/Z0rdXDe1uL
According to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur, things got so heated that Drake called Perkins a "f--king p--sy."
After the situation was diffused, Drake left a comment on Instagram and wrote, "I just said I like the hem on his capris."
Game 2 will tip off at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.
