Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Rookie Surprise

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's inevitable that lots of surprises will emerge from the 2018 NFL rookie class. We're predicting the biggest one for each team.

Sometimes it's an undrafted free agent who becomes a valued sub-package player or starter. Other times it's an early-round pick who can outperform the lofty expectations that comes with his draft status.

With grades set and rosters settling prior to training camp, teams aren't going to be seeing major changes unless they sign one of the few proven veterans still on the market. That leaves an identifiable path to earning opportunity for a select handful of players on each team.

These are the rookies who are most likely to grab that opportunity.