Bust or Breakout: Predicting the Future for NFL's Biggest Rookie Disappointments

Draft Position: No. 9 overall

The Cincinnati Bengals selected wideout John Ross in the hopes of finding a complementary piece to A.J. Green in the aerial attack. However, the 40-yard-dash king only produced 12 yards on one rushing attempt that ended with a lost fumble in a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. He played 17 snaps and recorded zero catches during his rookie term.

In March 2017, Ross underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and then battled a knee injury suffered in the team's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. His year ended on injured reserve with another shoulder surgery to follow. Nonetheless, other lapses contributed to his unproductive season.

Speaking to reporters, head coach Marvin Lewis called out Ross for quitting on a route in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans: "The quarterback has to make the read and do what he does and throw the ball based on the coverage and his progression. In that case, he chose John. Made a nice throw and put the ball where it needed to be, and it ended up from you to me away. Had he been running, likely he catches it."

Before and after that week, Ross racked up healthy scratches. It's fair to wonder if the staff felt he needed to adjust to the professional game on a mental level.

Ross worked out with former Bengal T.J. Houshmandzadeh during the offseason and seems determined to fine-tune his game.

Nonetheless, it seems Green will lead the receivers in yards and touchdowns for the foreseeable future. When healthy, tight end Tyler Eifert takes the field as a reliable second option. Running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon should continue to flourish in the short passing game.

Quarterback Andy Dalton has thrown for 4,000-plus yards in two out of seven seasons. Ross will battle wideout Brandon LaFell for targets in an offense with one clear-cut option (Green) and several secondary pass-catchers taking what's leftover.

The No. 9 overall pick isn't in a good spot for a production boom. After playing few snaps as a rookie, he needs to further adjust to the game's speed. As a result, expect a modest contribution in 2018.

Prediction: Bust