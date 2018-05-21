1st-Round Pick Billy Price, Bengals Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and center Billy Price came to terms on a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Monday:

The contract includes a fifth-year team option for the 2022 season.

Cincinnati selected Price with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The 22-year-old Ohio State product is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he was voted a consensus All-American and won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in college football.

Price suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He said at the time he expected to return in time for the start of training camp.

The Bengals drafted him to replace Russell Bodine, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

"That's my expectation as well, to get with the vets, earn that respect and make sure we have high expectations, and we'll continue to push the level, push the bar and to get back into the playoffs and make sure we're contending every single year," Price told reporters. "I think it starts up front with the offensive line, making sure we get the jobs done and execute things soundly and let the guys take care of everything else."

Better play up front will be crucial for the Bengals next season. Football Outsiders ranked their offensive line 20th in pass protection and 24th in run blocking for 2017.

Price, who served as a captain for the Buckeyes, has the potential to become an anchor up front with Cincinnati for a long time.