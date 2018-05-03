James Harden Slaps Phone of Jazz Fan After Being Called a 'Flopper'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star James Harden slapped at a fan's cellphone prior to Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

As seen in the following video from Jason Glad, Harden slapped the phone after the fan called him "the worst flopper in the NBA":

Harden finished with a game-high 32 points, but the Jazz evened the series with a 116-108 road win at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Jazz fans have managed to agitate some of the NBA's biggest stars this postseason, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had some issues with them in the first round.

Westbrook got into a shouting match with one fan and tried to slap the phone out of another's hand.

Utah eliminated OKC in six games, and the Jazz will have an opportunity to take a 2-1 series lead on the Rockets when they host Houston in Game 3 on Friday.