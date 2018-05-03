Michigan State Says There Were 'No NCAA Rules Violations' in Larry Nassar Case

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Michigan State University said it found "no NCAA rules violations" were committed in relation to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

On Wednesday, Matt Mencarini of the Lansing State Journal provided portions of a March 22 letter from MSU attorney Mike Glazier to the NCAA about the school's review:

"I trust that you will see that the University is in no way attempting to sidestep the issues facing it, and that if the University had any reason to believe the criminal conduct of Nassar also implicated NCAA rules violations, the University would accept responsibility in that area as well.

"However, after a thorough and analytic examination of NCAA legislation, and an application of the known facts associated with the Nassar matter to NCAA legislation, the University finds no NCAA rules violations."

Glazier noted there were 25 Michigan State student-athletes among Nassar's victims, including six since 2014, when the school conducted a Title IX investigation and cleared the now-disgraced doctor, per Mencarini.

NCAA bylaw 20.9.1.6, which focuses on the safety of student-athletes, was referenced in the letter but is "a guide and not subject to enforcement."

"Regrettably, we have learned that Nassar did not share the university's commitment and violated criminal law," the attorney wrote.

Nassar was sentenced twice on multiple counts of sexual assault, while he also received a 60-year federal sentence on child pornography charges. The sexual assault charges resulted in two prison terms in separate Michigan counties, each with a 40-year minimum.

Along with his work at Michigan State, which spanned nearly two decades, he also served as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

The scandal led to several resignations at MSU, led by school president Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis.