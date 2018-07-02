JJ Redick Reportedly Re-Signs with 76ers on 1-Year Contract Worth $12-13 Million

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012 during the 2017-18 campaign, and they reportedly elected to keep a primary member of their rotation Monday.



Philadelphia reportedly re-signed sharpshooter JJ Redick to a one-year contract worth $12-13 million according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.



Redick previously laced it up for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers before joining Philadelphia on a one-year contract, but he clearly showed the 76ers enough to keep him around moving forward.

The first-round pick from the 2006 draft has established himself as a dangerous offensive playmaker, stretching opposing defenses with his three-point shooting and taking advantage of their aggressiveness by driving past them if they press on his perimeter looks.

Redick has averaged double-digit scoring totals in eight straight seasons and posted at least 15 points a night in each of the last five campaigns.

While he will be 34 years old throughout the 2018-19 campaign, he showed no signs of slowing in 2017-18 with the 76ers. The Duke product scored a career-high 17.1 points per game and shot 42 percent from three-point range and thrived alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Redick was able to take advantage of the outside shots created by doubles sent Embiid's way on the blocks and defensive collapses when Simmons penetrated, and he will look to replicate that type of impact with this new deal.

Keeping Redick also allows the 76ers to maintain a playoff-tested veteran on the roster as they look to take the next step and win the NBA title.

The guard has appeared in the last 12 postseasons, including an NBA Finals when he was with the Magic. Redick provided plenty of veteran leadership to the 76ers, which largely relied on the contributions of young players while making the postseason for the first time in six years.

If he continues to serve as a deadly three-point shooter, Redick can help Philadelphia extend his personal playoff streak to 13 seasons.