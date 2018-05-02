Patrick Beverley's Mom Has Epic 'Price Is Right' Win, Clippers SG Reacts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers reacts to a play during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 9, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley's mom, Lisa Beverley, had a huge day during an appearance on The Price is Right on Wednesday.

First, she won a new car. Then she claimed a $1,000 prize when the big wheel in the Showcase Showdown landed on the $1.00 section:

Lisa's success didn't stop at the big wheel. She won a second car as part of a package in the Showcase and ended the day with over $41,000 in prizes.

Upon seeing his mother's triumph, Beverley shared in her excitement on Twitter:

Patrick Beverley had a difficult 2017-18 season, his first with the Los Angeles Clippers. He only appeared in 11 games and had microfracture surgery on his right knee in November. Hopefully his mom's success means good things are coming for him next season.

Related

    Cavs Will Keep Rolling with Love as Starter

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Will Keep Rolling with Love as Starter

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Is Back, but How Long Can He Last?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Is Back, but How Long Can He Last?

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wes Johnson Opts in with Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Report: Wes Johnson Opts in with Clippers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Donovan Will Return as Thunder HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donovan Will Return as Thunder HC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report