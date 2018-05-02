Patrick Beverley's Mom Has Epic 'Price Is Right' Win, Clippers SG Reacts

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley's mom, Lisa Beverley, had a huge day during an appearance on The Price is Right on Wednesday.

First, she won a new car. Then she claimed a $1,000 prize when the big wheel in the Showcase Showdown landed on the $1.00 section:

Lisa's success didn't stop at the big wheel. She won a second car as part of a package in the Showcase and ended the day with over $41,000 in prizes.

Upon seeing his mother's triumph, Beverley shared in her excitement on Twitter:

Patrick Beverley had a difficult 2017-18 season, his first with the Los Angeles Clippers. He only appeared in 11 games and had microfracture surgery on his right knee in November. Hopefully his mom's success means good things are coming for him next season.