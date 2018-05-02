Future Florida Gators Softball Prodigy Is the Youngest NCAA Commit of All Time

Future Florida Gators Softball Prodigy Is the Youngest NCAA Commit of All TimeMay 2, 2018
This softball prodigy is the youngest NCAA commit of all time. Will Alexia Carrasquillo be the next star for the Florida Gators? Watch above to see how the 11-year-old is already turning heads on the softball diamond.
