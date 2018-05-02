Broncos Fan Gets Eagles Super Bowl Tattoo Because of 'Deep' Hatred of Tom Brady

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

A Denver Broncos fan got a tattoo commemorating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to Zach Bye of 104.3 The Fan, the tattoo is an Eagles logo accompanied by the date of the Super Bowl and the caption "FYTB."

Bye noted the fan who got the ink did so because of his deep hatred for the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady.

Based on that, it can be assumed the caption translates to, "F--k you, Tom Brady."

Philadelphia beat New England 41-33 on the power of an MVP-winning performance by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who took over for the season after Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14.

Although Foles was honored, it can be argued that Brady was the best player in the game, as he threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards to go along with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion despite the loss, and his Patriots are once again favored to represent the AFC in the big game this season.