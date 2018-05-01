Former Olympic Coaches Bela, Martha Karolyi Sue USOC over Larry Nassar

May 2, 2018

FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife Martha Karolyi talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. The latest lawsuit filed Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, accusing Dr. Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor, of sexually abusing a longtime member of the U.S. women's national team is the first to name renowned husband-and-wife coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi, alleging they turned a blind eye to molestations. The Karolyis did not return messages seeking comment. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Former United States Olympic coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi filed a lawsuit against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics in April.

According to the Houston Chronicle's David Barron, the Karolyis are seeking upward of $1 million from the USOC and USA Gymnastics in part because they say they "should not be held responsible for any lawsuits stemming from crimes committed at their Sam Houston National Forest ranch by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar."

The Karolyi Ranch has housed the U.S. Women's National Team since 2001, and USA Gymnastics agreed to purchase it in 2016 for $3 million, per ESPN.com's John Barr.

But in the suit, the Karolyis say they deserve to be compensated by the sport's governing body after it reneged on its initial purchase agreement.

According to USA Today's Rachel Axon and Nancy Armour, the couple is seeking "stigma damages" that would account for "the loss of market value of the ranch as well as punitive damages and attorney fees."

As Barr noted, several former U.S. gymnasts have said that Nassar, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct, abused them at the ranch under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar is also serving a separate 60-year prison sentence stemming from child pornography charges.

