NFL Teams Already in Contention for 2019 No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The team that earned the No. 1 overall pick in back-to-back years while winning just one game over those two seasons is inevitably going to be a prime candidate to finish with the NFL's worst record once again.

That said, the Cleveland Browns will eventually find their way out of the basement. If nothing else, don't bet the farm on them going 0-16 again.

The Browns have accumulated so much talent in recent drafts that they're going to start accidentally winning games, especially now that they have a pair of capable quarterbacks in Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield. The former helped the Buffalo Bills end their 17-year playoff drought last season, while the latter was the top pick in April's draft.

The Browns have drafted 25 players in the first three rounds of the last five drafts, and they've started to support those talented youngsters with high-quality veterans (Taylor, Jarvis Landry, Carlos Hyde, Kevin Zeitler, JC Tretter, Jamie Collins, T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines). It might only be a matter of time before they start to put up a real fight on a weekly basis.

But until that starts to happen, they'll be the favorite to pick first overall for a third consecutive year.