WWE's Ariya Daivari Says He Received Death Threats After Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari said Tuesday that he received death threats stemming from his appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Daivari tweeted the following statement regarding his role on the show:

He then explained his decision to release the statement with this tweet: "Unfortunately some people took offense to this despite it being pure entertainment. Some threats were made against my life. I wanted to put this statement out to clarify where I as a person stand compared to my t.v. character."

Daivari and his brother, former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari, took part in a segment at the Greatest Royal Rumble with four top performers from the tryouts WWE held in Saudi Arabia.

The Daivari brothers waved an Iranian flag and criticized Saudi Arabia before getting beaten down by the Saudi prospects.

The 29-year-old Daivari garnered significant heat during the segment due to the fractured relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He is a native of Minneapolis but is of Iranian descent.

Daivari made his WWE debut as part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and represented Iran in the tournament.

He is currently part of WWE's cruiserweight division and a member of the 205 Live roster.