Kentucky Derby Schedule 2018 Live Stream, TV Coverage and Lineup Info

Lo Chun Kit/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby never fails to produce a spectacle, and the 2018 edition at Churchill Downs is likely to be no exception.

Justify heads a superb field, which also includes runaway UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn, Florida Derby winner Audible and the undefeated Magnum Moon.

Fans can tune in for the build-up to the race throughout Saturday before one of the 20 runners is crowned 2018 Kentucky Derby winner after 10 breathless furlongs.

Date: Saturday, May 5

Post Time: 6:46 p.m. ET, 11:46 p.m BST

TV Info: NBC (U.S., coverage begins at 2:30 p.m ET), At The Races (UK, coverage starts at 9 p.m. BST)

Live Stream: NBC Sports, At The Races

Here is the full lineup:

1. Firenze Fire

2. Free Drop Billy

3. Promises Fulfilled

4. Flameaway

5. Audible

6. Good Magic

7. Justify

8. Lone Sailor

9. Hofburg

10. My Boy Jack

11. Bolt D'Oro

12. Enticed

13. Bravazo

14. Mendelssohn

15. Instilled Regard

16. Magnum Moon

17. Solomini

18. Vino Rosso

19. Noble Indy

20. Combatant

Mendelssohn Looking to Buck Trend

Much of the talk in the lead up to this year's Kentucky Derby has been around whether Justify can break the Apollo Curse, which has stood for 135 years.

Apollo was the 1882 winner of the Derby and remains the only horse ever to triumph having not raced as a two-year-old, which is the case for the Bob Baffert-trained Justify, whose three career races, and wins, have all come as a three-year old.

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

However, Mendelssohn, trained by Irishman Aidan O'Brien and set to be ridden by three-time champion jockey Ryan Moore, is also looking to break a number of losing streaks at Churchill Downs this year.

As explained by Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader, there has been no joy for the last 36 horses to race outside of the United States or Canada before the Derby, and no European-based horse has ever won the Run for the Roses.

Meanwhile, none of the 13 previous horses to compete in the Kentucky Derby after a run in the UAE Derby have even come close winning at Churchill Downs.

But Mendelssohn did not just run in the UAE Derby, he blew the rest of the field to pieces.

As can be seen below, Moore steered him to victory by 18-and-a-half lengths in the most eye-catching prep-race performance of all this year's field:

Unbeaten in his last three starts Mendelssohn is set to be a serious contender and could well be the horse to prevent Justify from finally breaking the longstanding Apollo Curse.