HSFB Coach Says He's Being Forced out over Number of Black Players on Team

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

A high school football coach in the state of New Jersey alleges Camden Catholic High School officials are forcing him to leave his job as a history teacher and coach for the football and golf teams because of the high number of black players on his team.

"I think this is from me not conforming with their viewpoints on what they want the student body and the football team to look like," coach Nick Strom said, per Mark Trible of the Courier Post. "I've tried to build this program into one that's based on kids being of ability, high character and high grades. From day one, the administration told me they did not approve of the ratio of black to white students."

Trible noted school officials denied Strom's allegations, which came after the school's president and principal told him Camden Catholic was not renewing his contract as a history teacher for the 2018 school year.

Performance on the football field has not been an issue for Strom's teams, as Camden Catholic is a sparkling 34-6 since he became the head coach.

The coach said school president Mary Whipkey discussed race and the football team with him "10 to 20 times" and frequently asked whether new freshmen were white or black, per Trible.

"We do not comment on personnel matters, but it has come to our attention that he has chosen to muddy the reasons for his dismissal with baseless accusations against the school and administration," the school's statement regarding the situation read, via Trible. "Any concern about racism or racial insensitivity is taken seriously and investigated fully."

On Monday, 25 people came together in the school's parking lot to support Strom, while 22 students also walked out of the school in protest.

According to Trible, Strom—who said he has never received a poor teaching review—plans on filing a grievance with the union regarding his contract.