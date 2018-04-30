Little Leaguer 'Runs' to Home Plate in the Best Possible Way

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2018

A bucket of baseballs awaits infield drills for the Cleveland Indians players at the team's baseball spring training facility Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In Major League Baseball, the game's unwritten rules often frown upon a player celebrating a home run or even enjoying himself as he rounds the bases. In Little League, however, such hang-ups don't exist.    

And so we present to you one of the most hilarious trots to home plate ever:

Listen, sometimes you just want to savor the moment. You want the glory to last. And so you bust out the slow-motion gait and soak it in, all without the fear of the opposing pitcher hitting you in your next at-bat. 

This kid reminds us that the only unwritten rule of baseball should be celebrating every run like it's your last.

