Little Leaguer 'Runs' to Home Plate in the Best Possible Way

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In Major League Baseball, the game's unwritten rules often frown upon a player celebrating a home run or even enjoying himself as he rounds the bases. In Little League, however, such hang-ups don't exist.

And so we present to you one of the most hilarious trots to home plate ever:

Listen, sometimes you just want to savor the moment. You want the glory to last. And so you bust out the slow-motion gait and soak it in, all without the fear of the opposing pitcher hitting you in your next at-bat.

This kid reminds us that the only unwritten rule of baseball should be celebrating every run like it's your last.