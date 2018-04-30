Little Leaguer 'Runs' to Home Plate in the Best Possible Way

Little Leaguer 'Runs' to Home Plate in the Best Possible WayApril 30, 2018
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
In Major League Baseball, the game's unwritten rules often frown upon a player celebrating a home run or even enjoying himself as he rounds the bases. In Little League, however, such hang-ups don't exist.
And so we present to you one of the most hilarious trots to home plate ever:
ratby @TabbyRodriguez
If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered https://t.co/VpBBzIEtzf
Listen, sometimes you just want to savor the moment. You want the glory to last. And so you bust out the slow-motion gait and soak it in, all without the fear of the opposing pitcher hitting you in your next at-bat.
This kid reminds us that the only unwritten rule of baseball should be celebrating every run like it's your last.
