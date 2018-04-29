Joe Kelly Watches Rays vs. Red Sox Game from Bleachers During Suspension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2018

Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly celebrates the 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at the end of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly might be suspended, but that doesn't mean he has to stay away from the ballpark.

The reliever was in the stands at Fenway Park for Sunday's game between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, as captured by Cut4:

Kelly is in the midst of a six-game suspension for his role in the April 11 brawl with the New York Yankees. He hit Tyler Austin with a pitch, seemingly out of retaliation, and that was apparently enough to uphold the suspension despite his appeal.

He was out starting Thursday and should be eligible to return Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. Still, rather than sit at home, he decided to take in a game from a different perspective.

So far this season, Kelly has a 3.09 ERA in 11 appearances.

