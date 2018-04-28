Chiefs Trade Up in 2018 NFL Draft, Pick Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie's Son, Kahlil

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs played some games with the Oakland Raiders during Day 3 of the NFL draft.

After trading up to pick No. 198 overall in the sixth round on Saturday, the Chiefs selected Tennessee defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, who is the son of Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

In two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, the 6'3", 314-pound McKenzie clogged interior gaps to the tune of 36 total tackles and one sack.

However, it doesn't sound like he's going to play that role at the next level.

According to ESPN's Louis Riddick, the Chiefs plan to move McKenzie from defensive tackle to guard when he arrives at Arrowhead.

Needless to say, family dinners at the McKenzie house just got a little more interesting.