Stoneman Douglas HS Football Players Announce Dolphins' Pick at 2018 NFL Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe (80) runs the ball in for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Virginia, in Charlottesville, Va. Notre Dame is expecting to get a bowl boost from two familiar faces who have contributed little this season because of injuries. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)
Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, announced the Miami Dolphins' selection of Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe on Saturday during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald provided video of the moment:

Seventeen people were killed during a mass shooting at the school in February, and survivors have embarked on an effort to push for gun-control measures throughout the United States.

A March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., last month featured speeches by several students from the school and attracted an estimated crowd of 800,000.

