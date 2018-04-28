Stoneman Douglas HS Football Players Announce Dolphins' Pick at 2018 NFL Draft

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, announced the Miami Dolphins' selection of Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe on Saturday during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald provided video of the moment:

Seventeen people were killed during a mass shooting at the school in February, and survivors have embarked on an effort to push for gun-control measures throughout the United States.

A March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., last month featured speeches by several students from the school and attracted an estimated crowd of 800,000.