Harold Landry Forgives Vince Young for Botching His Name at 2018 NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2018

Former player Vince Young announces Boston College's Harold Landry as the Tennessee Titans' pick during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Linebacker Harold Landry accepted former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young's apology Friday after VY read Landry's name incorrectly during the second round of the NFL draft.

As seen in the following video courtesy of KVUE-TV's Mike Barnes, Young announced Landry's name as "Honor Landry" when the Titans took him with the No. 41 overall pick:

Young apologized for his gaffe shortly thereafter:

In response, Landry didn't appear to be upset in the slightest, as he was instead excited to begin his journey with the Titans:

Landry was widely considered a potential first-round pick after a productive collegiate career at Boston College.

His best season came in 2016, when he registered 50 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

Landry will look to further boost a solid Titans' defense that finished tied for fifth in sacks last season and is now under the control of new head coach and former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel.    

