David Akers Rips Cowboys as Eagles' Guest Picker at 2018 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 02: David Akers #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates as he walks off the field after they won 34-24 against the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 2, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

David Akers embraced his opportunity to turn heel Friday night.

Appearing on stage during the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, the former Philadelphia Eagles kicker brought some serious heat as he addressed the Dallas Cowboys faithful at AT&T Stadium before announcing the Eagles' pick at No. 49 overall.

"What's up, Dallas?" Akers opened. "We heard you in Philly last year. I like standing up here before you as an undrafted free agent, representing that shield for 15 years. Tonight, I'm representing the Philadelphia Eagles—NFC East champs. Divisional champs. NFC champs. And world champs! The world champs!

"Hey Dallas, the last time you won the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren't born."

Akers then announced South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert as the Eagles' selection. They traded one spot ahead of the Cowboys in a swap with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following Drew Pearson's trolling in Philadelphia last year, it's safe to say the two sides are even now.

