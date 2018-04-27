NFL Draft 2018: Day 2 Grades for Every PickApril 27, 2018
NFL Draft 2018: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick
Round 1 of the 2018 NFL draft belonged to the quarterbacks. Rounds 2 and 3 belonged to running backs, receivers and tight ends. Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb, Ronald Jones, Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, James Washington, Dallas Goedert and many, many more were selected. It's a who's who of NCAA superstars, small-school wonders and potential sleepers.
And it wasn't just about the skill-position guys. Significant contributors from many positions were taken, from edge-rushers to left tackles to potential quarterbacks of the future.
33. Cleveland Browns: Austin Corbett, Guard, Nevada
Strengths: Versatility, punch, finish.
Weaknesses: Injury history, Lacks a true position.
Whenever the Browns pick for the rest of Day 2, we’ll turn to our Hot Take Team of conflicting Browns experts for instant analysis. Take it away, guys:
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: No one can replace Joe Thomas. No. One. At. All. But the Browns can’t play 10-on-11, so this kid will do, I guess.
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: I agree with Old Skool. Thomas was one of a kind. In fact, perhaps we shouldn’t have putzed around for two years hoarding picks with such an irreplaceable individual on our roster. Gasp! I have committed Moneyball blasphemy! I must now meditate with my Sashi Beads.
Austin Corbett played left tackle for Nevada but lacks the size and athleticism for the position in the NFL. Texans coaches put him at all five offensive line positions during Senior Bowl practices, and he handled himself well at each position, getting the job done against 1-tech defensive tackles and edge-rushers. Corbett, who had to walk on at Nevada because of multiple high school knee injuries, projects as an active, ornery guard who can slide out to tackle in a pinch. This is a reach pick, frankly, especially with Will Hernandez on the board (though not for long).
Grade: C-minus
34. New York Giants: Will Hernandez, Guard, UTEP
Strengths: Size, athleticism, tenacity.
Weaknesses: Height, fit ‘n’ finish.
The Giants allowed 34 sacks last season; not a bad total until you realize that Eli Manning was so worried about his protection that he took every snap and got rid of the football like it was fresh out of a glassblower’s kiln. The Giants overhauled their line by adding Nate Solder (can’t argue with that move), letting Bobby Hart, Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh walk (wait: Those last two guys were pretty good!) and trying to trade Ereck Flow … (giggle, snort) … trying to trade Ereck Flow … (uncontrollable paroxysms of laughter) … trying to trade that beer vendor they lined up at left tackle last year.
Will Hernandez ran his combine 40-yard dash at 327 pounds in 5.15 seconds. That’s every bit as uncanny a size-speed combination as Saquon Barkley’s, but it didn’t get much attention because a) it’s hard to process just how different running at 327 pounds is from running at 227 or 187 pounds; and b) no one cares about lineman 40 times anyway.
The typical 327-pound guard prospect—and Hernandez probably played at closer to 340 pounds—is a hulking mass of meat capable of flattening anything in a direct path in front of him but not much else. Hernandez is indeed capable of smushing anyone lined up helmet-to-helmet against him. But what stands out on tape is Hernandez’s ability to switch defenders when they stunt in front of him and to quickly establish position and pin defenders to the outside. Hernandez has quick eyes and shockingly quick feet for a man his size, making him a safe selection and a good fit in a variety of schemes.
Hernandez lacks the height to move to tackle and could use some technical refinement. But he would be the top guard in a typical draft class. This one just happens to be loaded with excellent guards.
The Giants got the best player on the board at a need position. Their offense will have a new look this year, and it is shaping up to be pretty sweet.
Grade: A
35. Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb, Running Back, Georgia
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Very good. Nick Chubb has prototypical quickness for a big back.
Every-down rushing: Excellent. Chubb is a square-shouldered, no-nonsense downhill runner who generates yards after contact. He also has nimble feet and a sweet little stutter step to find creases.
Open-field rushing: Very good. Chubb has an extra gear when running away from defenders.
Receiving Value: Poor. Chubb was rarely used as a receiver.
Pass Protection: Poor, though Chubb displayed some pop as a lead blocker for Sony Michel when the Bulldogs used a two-back wrinkle.
Contrary opinion from a "source" having an anxiety attack: Eek! Chubb is one of those major-program two-down backs whose lack of versatility limits him to the role of "big dude" who gets eight touches per game!
Bottom Line: Whenever the Browns pick for the rest of Day 2, we’ll turn to our Hot Take Team of conflicting Browns experts for instant analysis. Take it away, guys:
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: Oh bother, according to the unpublished paper I submitted at Sloan back in 2008, running backs should not be drafted until the 4.84th round. This is a bad selection! There shall be a harsh reckoning when Sashi rises again from the ashes!
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: That’s right, Browns. You win by running and establishing the run. Though, on further reflection, Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde should give you everything you need in the ground game. Uh-oh, my manly tough-guy football brain cannot entertain two conflicting ideas at once! HAAAALLLLLP!
Looks like the Browns short-circuited our expert panel. The second round is off to a strange start for them. But they still have plenty of chances to surprise us this evening.
Grade: C
36. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Leonard, Linebacker, South Carolina St.
Strengths: Range, play recognition.
Weaknesses: Physicality, frame.
The Colts ranked 32nd in the NFL in defending passes over the middle of the field and 31st in stopping short passes, according to Football Outsiders. They were bad at lots of other elements of defense as well, but the short middle of the defense was particularly squishy. Once Malik Hooker got hurt, they basically stopped putting up a fight.
Darius Leonard is a long, lean, incredibly active small-school linebacker who checked in at 234 pounds at the combine but looks like he played in the 220-pound range. He's a smart diagnostician (though he'll sometimes overpursue misdirection) who flies around the open field.
Leonard goes around blocks instead of through them and is no heavy hitter; it's clear that he got used to being one of the lightest players on the field and is still learning how to throw around his body (see also: Marcus Davenport). Leonard looks like a pumped-up safety at times and a skinny linebacker who will be in danger of being trampled by offensive lines. But as a smart dude who hustles and is still packing on weight, his upside is high. Look for him to upgrade the Colts pass defense right away. Because it needs it.
Grade: B
37. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Smith, Offensive Guard, Auburn
Strengths: Athleticism, size, physicality.
Weaknesses: Blitz recognition, second-level blocking.
Braden Smith rocked the combine with 35 reps on the bench and leaping numbers more typical of a pass-catching tight end than a guard. On tape, he looks like a future All-Pro when his defender lines up head-up on him and he can either drive-block or engulf him.
Smith's film gets dicey, however, when he's asked to block in space. He whiffs on stunting blitzers, lunges after defenders and ends up on the ground, and so forth.
It's rare for a guard to be a high-risk, high-upside prospect, but Smith will either get his quarterback killed by being a step too slow against top defenders or refine his technique and processing speed and become Andrew Norwell.
The Colts have changed the whole complexion of their offensive line with the selections of Smith and Quenton Nelson. When Andrew Luck returns (fingers and toes crossed), he will operate from one of the NFL's cleanest pockets. The biggest issue with this one-two punch of Colts draft picks, however, is that the team is still critically weak at the pass-rushing positions.
Grade: B
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones, Running Back, USC
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Very good. Ronald Jones pulled a hamstring at the combine but rebounded at his pro day with a 4.48 40-yard dash and strong overall workout.
Every-down rushing: Very good. Jones is a one-cut runner with a nasty jump cut and can squirt through holes. He does get into trouble when he runs too laterally at times.
Open-field rushing: Excellent. Jones gets to full speed in a hurry.
Receiving value: Fair to good. Jones sometimes leaks out of the backfield for big plays, like his touchdown before halftime against Texas. He also gets involved in the receiver-screen game as a perimeter blocker.
Pass protection: Fair to poor. Jones lunges and leaves his feet too readily.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack:He’s just a system back with no special skills! There will be more productive backs in the sixth round! C’mon, people; play a little Moneyball!
Bottom Line: The current Buccaneers running back depth chart consists of Jacquizz Rodgers (5’7” nifty-shifty career third-down back who is neither particularly nifty nor shifty), Peyton Barber (Just another guy) and Dalton Crossan (high school lacrosse star who played football at New Hampshire; upside is Jacquizz Rodgers). Jones will be an instant starter on this unit and provide a major upgrade for an offense that is stacked with skill-position talent at the other positions.
Grade: A
39. Chicago Bears: James Daniels, Center, Iowa
Strengths: Quickness, zone blocking.
Weaknesses: Power against bull rushes, some injury concerns.
Iowa is known for producing great tackle and guard prospects, but they haven’t sent a center of James Daniels’ caliber to the NFL since Joel Hilgenberg in the mid-1980s.
Daniels is quick and excels at blocking on the move. He’s smart and alert in pass protection and is fundamentally sound the way a Kirk Ferentz lineman should be. Daniels has missed some games to minor knee injuries, and the Bears don’t want him solo-blocking Fletcher Cox, but he projects as a very capable starter.
Grade: B-plus
40. Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton, Wide Receiver, SMU
Strengths: Size, jump-ball capabilities, upside.
Weaknesses: Quickness, production vs. good opponents.
Oh good: John Elway remembered that his offense is kind of a mess.
Courtland Sutton’s game tape will make you rip your hair out. When he’s facing lower-level competition, it’s easy to have a Martavis Bryant fantasy—or even a Randy Moss fantasy. He’s the biggest weapon on the field, cornerbacks give him a whole pillow fight’s worth of soft cushions, and he will snatch the ball from the air and blow through potential tackles.
Then comes a good opponent like TCU. Suddenly Sutton spends a lot of time being too slow and predictable off the line to get open and seems content to let catchable passes sail a step past him. Against top competition, Sutton looks like the mid-major size-speed guy teams draft as a Day 3 lottery ticket, not one of the best receivers in his class.
Sutton’s best NFL projection may be Cordarrelle Patterson, the airport All-Pro who bounces from team to team as coaches try to coax more from him than kick returns and occasional jump balls.
The Broncos need more help for Case Keenum than a Patterson type. But Sutton’s big-play capability should help an offense that trudged from station to station last year.
Grade: C-plus
41. Tennessee Titans (via Oakland): Harold Landry, Edge-Rusher, Boston College
Strengths: Outside rushing, effort.
Weaknesses: Lack of elite traits.
If there’s one team that can afford to both take risks on players sliding due to injury concerns and aggressively trade draft picks to move up for a handful of players, it’s the Titans. Their roster is overflowing with high draft picks from the last three years whose careers stagnated because the former coaches ran systems that were considered out of date in the Big 8 in the late 1970s. The Titans need a little quality, not a lot of quantity.
The Football Outsiders SackSEER analytical model loves Harold Landry, not because he has any one phenomenal trait, but because he has no (non injury-related) yellow flags whatsoever. That jibes with the game film and the scouting reports. Landry is a natural 4-3 defensive end with excellent initial quickness and the ability to bend to get off the turnpike on-ramp and reach the quarterback. He’s OK in run support, with the ability to disengage and get to the ball-carrier, and he gets high-character grades. Landry’s workouts weren’t in the Marcus Davenport tier, but they meet NFL edge-rusher requirements.
Landry projects as a Brandon Graham type who earns his living with a small set of go-to moves and a lot of hustle and tenacity. Graham was slowed by injuries early in his career. Landry fell to this round due to injury concerns. For the Titans, a mixture of aggressiveness and patience could pay off.
42. Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki, Tight End, Penn State
Strengths: Receiving skills, athleticism.
Weaknesses: Blocking.
The current Dolphins tight end depth chart:
MarQueis Gray: Has played for four teams in five years, catching 27 career passes and zero touchdowns.
Gavin Escobar: Jason Witten’s eventual Cowboys replacement, two or three replacements ago. Has 30 receptions in 64 NFL games. Best known for his artwork.
A.J. Derby: Was waived by the Broncos last season, the one team in the NFL arguably in worse shape at tight end than the Dolphins.
Thomas Duarte: Has a key to the practice squad men’s room.
The Dolphins have needs just about everywhere, but the tight end situation was downright bush league before this pick.
Mike Gesicki is obviously the best tight end in this draft class to anyone who realizes that 1977 was decades ago and tight ends don’t line up next to right tackles and run-block 40 times per game. Because NFL decision-makers have a hard time realizing that, Gesicki still got dinged by some evaluators for not blocking the way Marv Fleming did for the 1972 Dolphins. The rest of us realize that tight ends are basically big slot receivers these days and don’t grade them by their ability to chew nails.
Gesicki has wide receiver speed, athleticism and pass-catching skills, all wrapped in a tight end’s body. He was one of the undisputed stars of Senior Bowl week, upstaging many of the receivers with his athleticism and ability to make catches away from his body. The former high school volleyball star has the body control to make difficult catches and the speed to create mismatches. And he’s a notch above Jimmy Graham on the blocking scale, which is admittedly a low hurdle.
The Dolphins are now 2-for-2 with shrewd selections after picking Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round. I’m not used to saying all of these nice things about them.
Grade: A-minus
43. Detroit Lions: Kerryon Johnson, Running Back, Auburn
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Very good, though Kerryon Johnson lacks the ideal running back body type.
Every-down running: Fair. Johnson is a determined runner between the tackles, but he is long and lean and runs upright. That’s a recipe for taking too many hits at the NFL level.
Open-field rushing: Fair. Johnson won’t blow you away with his moves, but he can race past defenders and finishes hard.
Receiving value: Fair-to-good. Johnson also executed a Wildcat package for Auburn and has thrown a couple of touchdown passes in his career.
Pass protection: Fair-to-good. Johnson has experience and won’t whiff on basic assignments.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack:You know how the Seahawks always have five running backs who used to be receivers, and they all look great in that one highlight per year where they take a dump-off pass 50 yards after Russell Wilson scrambles for five minutes, but they average 2.4 yards per carry the rest of the time until they land on injured reserve? Well, we just drafted one of those.
Bottom Line: Johnson fits best as a committee back who can add some value in the slot, as a return man and as a trick-play threat. He won’t hurt the Lions as an every-down runner, thanks to his hard-nosed style, but he may hurt himself. Look for Johnson to compete for touches with Theo Riddick, Ameer Abdullah and LeGarrette Blount in what has become a crowded backfield.
Grade: C-plus
44. San Francisco 49ers (via Washington): Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
Strengths: Hands, character/effort.
Weaknesses: Top-end athleticism, physicality.
Dante Pettis’ father is Gary Pettis, one of the greatest defensive center fielders in baseball history. His cousin, Austin Pettis, was a Rams third-round pick who played in the slot for a few seasons. The Pettis family crest should be a hawk plucking a smaller bird from the air, but crisp catching skills alone do not make an NFL receiver. Pettis runs well, takes care of the fundamentals and has a low-key, high-effort demeanor. But he lacks superior quickness and isn’t built to beat jams. Like his cousin, Pettis may max out as a third or fourth receiver. Sure-handedness on punt returns will keep him in the league for a while.
This was a reach pick. Pettis does many of the things Marquise Goodwin does, and Goodwin does them better. There are better receivers, and better fits for the Niners, all over the board right now.
Grade: C-minus
45. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jackson, Cornerback, Iowa
Strengths: Height/length, production, zone coverage awareness.
Weaknesses: Lean frame, experience.
Josh Jackson intercepted eight passes last season, but Ohio State fans think he only picked off five because they have blocked memories of the Iowa game.
Jackson isn’t the physical bump-and-run striker you expect from a 6’1” cornerback; he’s better in off coverage, where he can diagnose plays and fly to the ball.
There are some areas of concern once we dig deeper into Jackson’s dossier. He was targeted 90 times and allowed four touchdowns last season, according to Sports Info Solutions. That’s an incredibly high number of targets for a projected first-round pick, and the touchdown total underscores his gambling style.
Watch Jackson peel off his receiver to snatch a one-handed interception, and you will be convinced he’s a perennial Pro Bowler in the making. Keep watching, however, and you come away concerned about his physicality, long speed and readiness to handle NFL route technicians.
Overall, Jackson has the potential to become Marcus Peters without the prickly personality. Every NFL team would like one of those. The Packers significantly upgraded a messy cornerback corps by selecting Jackson and first-round pick Jaire Alexander. Alexander felt like a slight reach. Jackson feels like an excellent value in the second round. They balance each other out on the draft board and should complement each other on the field.
Grade: A
46. Kansas City Chiefs (via Cincinnati): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
Strengths: Effort, power.
Weaknesses: Consistency.
The Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City has begun! Finally, the Chiefs can stop losing in the playoffs because of the limitations of their quarterback and start losing in the playoffs because their defense got old, slow and expensive while waiting for a better solution at quarterback.
Breeland Speaks recorded seven sacks last year after picking up just one sack each in 2015 and 2016. He’s a 285-pounder with just enough size to play defensive tackle but the initial quickness to play left end. Speaks may be a late bloomer who is still growing into his potential, but he may also just max out as a wave defender off the bench.
The Chiefs, with no first-round pick and needs all over their aging defense, reached way too deep down the draft board here. At least he’s a system fit for their scheme.
Grade: D
47. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Kirk, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M
Strengths: Quickness, YAC ability, middle-of-the-field receiving.
Weaknesses: Height, catch radius.
Christian Kirk is a safe, valuable pick as a slot receiver. So his early career will likely be defined by the Jarvis Landry Paradox:
FOOTBALL INTELLIGENTSIA, WHEN TEAM DRAFTS A SLOT RECEIVER: Oh, what a wise selection! Slot receivers are starters in the modern NFL and can play a diverse, valuable role in a productive offense!
FOOTBALL INTELLIGENTSIA, WHEN SLOT RECEIVER WHO CATCHES 100 PASSES PER YEAR SIGNS HUGE CONTRACT: Yuck. Did you see how his low yards per catch? Why on earth pay that much money for a measly role player?
For the record, Kirk is quicker and may have more big-play ability than Landry. He could have more 75-900-9 stat lines in his future than the 112-987-9 line Landry produced in the Dolphins’ dump-and-shrug offense last year. Whatever happens, just remember that when a slot receiver catches an eight-yard pass over the middle on 3rd-and-20, it’s everyone else involved with the offense’s fault that it happened, not the slot receiver’s fault.
Kirk is no Anquan Boldin, but he is just Boldin-like enough to give Larry Fitzgerald some nostalgia and Josh Rosen a security blanket receiver who can do some damage on short passes.
Grade: A
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Uchenna Nwosu, Edge-Rusher, USC
Strengths: Initial quickness, effort.
Weaknesses: Run defense.
Uchenna Nwosu is a toolsy edge-rusher. He’s quick off the blocks, has a sweet little inside move, can be lethal when blitzing an inside gap and will hustle to make plays in pursuit. Run right at him, however, and you might not even notice he was there. Nwosu is a late bloomer with upside. The NFL development rate on raw edge-rushers isn’t great, but teams will keep trying, and Nwosu is a little more refined than the typical project.
The Chargers have a couple of guys named Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the edge, so they can afford to wait on Nwosu. But, if the Chargers are in the mood for developmental projects, perhaps they should have looked to a quarterback of the future instead? Or gotten more help at inside linebacker. Or defensive tackle?
Grade: C
49. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indy): Dallas Goedert, Tight End, South Dakota St.
Strengths: Receiving skills, upside.
Weaknesses: Level-of-competition concerns.
Bleacher Report profiled Dallas Goedert earlier in April. He’s a small-town, small-school athletic marvel known for unicycle riding and circus catches. He also had a tough offseason. Goedert pulled a hamstring 20 minutes into his first Senior Bowl practice, which prevented him from doing much at the combine. FCS performers count on the Senior Bowl and combine to prove they can handle NFL-caliber competition and the rigors of high-level training and scrutiny. Goedert had to sit most of the process out.
Goedert rebounded with an impressive pro day, and this selection suggests that the Eagles weren’t worried about his missed opportunities. Goedert still faces a ramp-up from the FCS, and his blocking will need work after he was used as a go-to receiver for most of his college career. But the Missouri Valley Conference isn’t exactly the hinterlands (Carson Wentz adjusted to the NFL pretty fast), and Goedert should play an immediate role as a move tight end and mismatch nightmare. Think Adam Shaheen, the small-program tight end the Chicago Bears got some highlights from last year, only better.
The Eagles lost Trey Burton to free agency and released Brent Celek, so they have a need at tight end. But it’s not as critical as the Cowboys’ need at tight end. The Eagles just stole a player from the Cowboys, and they sent former kicker David Akers out to taunt Cowboys fans while they did it. World champions, folks. Get used to it.
Grade: A-minus
50. Dallas Cowboys: Connor Williams, Offensive Tackle, Texas
This year’s tackle class is…unspectacular. To help you get a sense of what you are in for, Bleacher Report proudly presents a Good, Bad and Terrifying breakdown of this year’s tackles.
Good: Connor Williams is a strong run-blocker with a nasty finish. He has good footwork, a smooth kick slide and other impressive pass-protection fundamentals.
Bad: Williams is a little short-armed and thick for an NFL left tackle. He lacks elite quickness, though his footwork makes up for it. He’s coming off a knee injury that erased much of his 2017 season.
Terrifying: Williams isn’t your typical Big 12 left tackle who lines up in a two-point stance, strikes his defender once and watches the ball sail over his head 0.2 seconds after the snap. But he did usually line up in a two-point stance in a conference where defense is almost optional, and some experts believe Williams fits best as a guard.
Bottom Line: Williams was all over the map among evaluators. Some saw a top-20 tackle; others a second- or third-round guard. The Cowboys may move him inside on their star-studded offensive line.
The Cowboys are clearly in deep denial about the status of their wide receiver and tight end corps. This is a poor selection for a team with critical needs just about everywhere else but the offensive line.
Grade: D
51. Chicago Bears: Anthony Miller, Wide Receiver, Memphis
Strengths: Quickness, routes, YAC ability.
Weaknesses: Hands, size.
Anthony Miller is a delight to watch until a split-second after the ball arrives: He’s quick, has a deceptive release, runs his routes well and can be slippery against off coverage.
Miller is a delight to watch a split-second after he has secured the ball. He weaves through traffic well and will deliver a determined stiff-arm to gain an extra yard or two before getting knocked out of bounds.
But the moment Miller engages the ball can be a little lifetime unto itself. Miller dropped 11 passes last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. He double-clutched many passes that he did catch. He’s a body catcher, which can cause trouble when working in traffic in the NFL—wait for the ball to hit you instead of snatching it, and the defender may take it away from you. His extension and catch radius aren’t ideal.
So Miller will either: a) lead all rookies in receptions, because he’s more ready to get open than any of the receivers drafted ahead of him; b) drop a bunch of passes in camp and be stashed away forever; or c) become a Nelson Agholor, who needs a year or two of marriage to a JUGS machine to become more than a frustrating tease.
Miller is so good at so many things that a) and c) are much more likely than b).He’ll join Allen Robinson, Kevin White and Taylor Gabriel on a totally renovated receiving crops that may drop a few of Mitchell Trubisky’s passes, but will get open and catch enough of them to make it a minor issue. The only concern is that the Bears traded quite a bit to move up and take him.
Grade: B
52. Indianapolis Colts: Kemoko Turay, Edge-Rusher, Rutgers
Strengths: Athleticism, awareness, upside.
Weaknesses: Point-of-attack strength, refinement.
Here are the Colts sack totals since 2013:
Robert Mathis (retired): 31.5.
Erik Walden (no longer with team): 23.0
Jerrell Freeman (no longer with team): 10.0
D’Qwell Jackson (retired): 8.0
Cory Redding (retired): 8.0
Jonathan Newsome (retired): 7.5
Kendall Langford (no longer with team): 7.0.
We could go on, but we are heading for depressing Bjoern Werner territory. It takes a remarkable mix of bad coaching and bad planning to create a pass rush as limp as the one the Colts fielded in recent years.
Kemoko Turay is a toolsy, fly-around defender. He often played in space as an outside linebacker for the Scarlet Knights, showing tremendous open-field hustle and pretty good instincts. He has the traits of an edge-rusher, with long arms and a low center of gravity, but he hasn’t developed much of a pass-rush plan besides “run as fast as possible toward the quarterback.” A strong Senior Bowl week helped his stock. Turay is a little like an off-brand Haason Reddick, and his upside is intriguing.
The Colts have a miserable track record with “project” edge-rushers (see Werner and the list above). But the new coaching staff deserves a little benefit of the doubt, and Turay may be the best edge-rusher left on the board.
Grade: B
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: M.J. Stewart, Cornerback, North Carolina
Strengths: Tackling, run support, reliability.
Weaknesses: Lack of elite traits.
M.J. Stewart is an experienced, well-built defender who tackles and plays run support well and can read patterns and break up passes. He’s no speed merchant and is too small for a permanent shift to safety, but Stewart can thrive underneath in the Cover 2 or as a slot defender. He’s a safe, low-upside selection.
This pick lacks sizzle, but overall, the Bucs have really upgraded their roster in several areas in the first two rounds.
Grade: B
54. Cincinnati Bengals: Jessie Bates, Safety, Wake Forest
Strengths: Open-field play.
Weaknesses: Size.
While he lined up everywhere from nickel linebacker to slot corner for the Demon Deacons, Jessie Bates projects as a pure free safety in the NFL. He has the center-fielder skill set: He’s rangy, keeps plays in front of him, comes downfield in a hurry to clean up running plays and tackles soundly. Bates is lean with twiggy calves, so he will never carry the size to play regularly in the box, and NFL tight ends will post him up if he’s forced into man coverage. Bates will cherry-pick some interceptions and prevent a few touchdowns once he develops into a starter. He’s a safe, low-upside selection.
Depth in the Bengals secondary is an issue. Bates can make an immediate impact in nickel packages.
Grade: C-plus
55. Carolina Panthers: Donte Jackson, Cornerback, LSU
Strengths: Speed.
Weaknesses: Size.
Donte Jackson wore No. 1 at LSU because it’s the only number skinny enough to fit on his jersey. At 178 pounds, Jackson hovers near the minimum weight threshold for an NFL defender, and his skinny calves suggest he will never effectively bulk up to 190. Jackson can fly, of course, and he has good transition speed when turning to run with receivers, long arms to deal with taller receivers, and gives a high effort. The Panthers will have to match Jackson up carefully, however, so opponents cannot run right at him until he snaps in half. There are better tiny-‘n’-tough slot corners in this draft class.
Jackson may be pressed into service too soon and asked to do too much in the thin Panthers secondary. This is a high-risk pick.
Grade: C
56. New England Patriots: Duke Dawson, Cornerback, Florida
Strengths: Technique, awareness.
Weaknesses: Lack of elite traits.
(An excerpt from the upcoming book The Decline of Western Civilization: The Patriots Years, by Professor Otto T. Overreactor).
“The selections of Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel in the first round sent the Patriots faithful into a panic. Had Belichick abandoned his ideals? Or worse, was this all a slap in the face to Tom Brady, a coded message that the Patriots were going to emphasize their running game?
As Belichick traded all over the second round, there were unconfirmed rumors of a secret meeting of Brady’s Shadow Cabinet—his wife Gisele, Alex Guerrero, Gotham Chopra, Julian Edelman, Jim McNally and Marky Mark (who was found under a freeway overpass wearing a throwback Eagles jersey and shouting “I’m Invincible!” at passing cars)—to discuss the proceedings. Brady decided to wait for Belichick to make the next move. Meanwhile, in his private office, Patriots owner Robert Kraft nervously flip-flopped political affiliations.
Ultimately, Belichick reassured the organization with a shrewd pick that filled a need, albeit at the end of a cornerback run that the old Belichick would have started.”
Duke Dawson doesn’t blow away the tape measure tests, but he was reliable and productive as both a slot and outside corner for the Gators. He allowed just 13 receptions on 44 targets last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. That’s an excellent shutdown rate, and Dawson also has good ball skills and gets it done in run support. Dawson can’t cover Antonio Brown types but can stay in the NFL for years by covering everyone else.
Grade: A-minus
57. Oakland Raiders: P.J. Hall, Defensive Tackle, Sam Houston State
Strengths: Potential.
Weaknesses: Level of competition, position concerns.
P.J. Hall blocked 14 field goals in college. That is not a misprint. Also, he’s just 6’1”, so he’s not some super-tall guy who plays on the field-goal team because he cannot do anything else right. (You’re thinking of Brock Osweiler). Hall is a darling among those who love deep sleepers: a Shrine Game standout with 42 career sacks who is transitioning from small-program edge-rusher to NFL interior defender. To me, he looks too much like a small-program man-among-boys with a slow get-off whose pass-rush (and field-goal-block) move was to be bigger and stronger than the kids from Houston Baptist trying to block him.
This is either a brilliant pick or another example of Jon Gruden in Wile E. Coyote mode. It feels like a reach with so many solid major-program defensive tackles on the board. But the Raiders need a talent upgrade across their defense. Let’s give Gruden a little benefit of the doubt. For now.
Grade: B
58. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Oliver, Cornerback, Colorado
Strengths: Tools.
Weaknesses: Technique.
Isaiah Oliver was the oft-used third cornerback in the stacked Buffaloes secondary in 2016 and then came into his own as a starter in 2017. He has prototypical size and speed, decathlete-caliber athleticism, and good hands on interceptions and punt returns. Oliver’s footwork and technique need a lot of work, and he’s not a tenacious tackler. The Falcons should use him as a dime defender this year but can groom him as a possible 2019 starter.
This is a solid pick. Any team that wants a cornerback had better trade up soon, because the viable future starters are going fast.
Grade: B
59. Washington: Derrius Guice, Running Back, LSU
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Excellent.
Every-down rushing: Excellent, when healthy. Derrius Guice is one of the best finishers to enter the draft in years. He will make the Washington offensive line look good by turning two-yard gains into four- and five-yarders.
Open-field rushing: Very good. Guice accelerates well in daylight and bounces off tackles.
Receiving value: Fair. The skill set is there, but Guice caught just 32 career passes, mostly screens and stuff.
Pass protection: Hard to gauge. The best way to use Guice to slow pass-rushers at LSU was to play-fake to him.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: Injury-prone running backs with violent upright rushing styles and no receiving experience might as well go straight from the inactive list to the injured list!
Bottom Line: Guice fell to the second round due to a variety of late-breaking character whispers. A bigger issue for a Washington team crippled by injuries last year is the possibility that Guice will always be banged up. Guice has Marshawn Lynch tendencies on and off the field. If you need a running back and can get a player with those characteristics late in the second round, you take your chances.
Grade: A-minus
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Washington, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma St.
Strengths: Release, deep receiving skills.
Weaknesses: Strange size-speed combo for a deep threat.
Washington produced video game numbers with Mason Rudolph for the Cowboys (three straight 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown seasons) and could not be covered in early Senior Bowl practices. He then ran a 4.54-second 40 at the combine, dangerously slow for a 5’11” receiver marketed as a deep threat.
Washington doesn’t fit the mold for what he does well. He’s built like a slot receiver, but he doesn’t work the short middle of the field particularly well. What he does best is win in the first few steps, accelerate away from the defender once he creates separation and then track the deep ball and make tough over-the-shoulder catches.
The Steelers traded Martavis Bryant to the Raiders, making room for this selection. Washington would have been a square peg as a No. 1 receiver. As a second or third option in the passing game, he is more likely to be a devastating weapon for a team that is always looking for that one final puzzle piece.
Grade: A
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.J. Chark, Wide Receiver, LSU
Strengths: Elite speed, height, blocking.
Weaknesses: Production, route running.
D.J. Chark was the designated deep burner on a team that wanted to hand off a billion times per game to Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams (and Leonard Fournette in past years), and he had to share what throws were available with Malachi Dupre and others early in his career. So Chark caught just 66 passes in two seasons, averaging a hearty 20.5 yards per catch as he run-blocked, ran decoy routes and waited for two or three play-action bombs per game to come his way.
Chark projects as a similar one-dimensional burner in the NFL, and he has three skills that will keep him on the field even when his production is low: a) the speed to keep safeties 20 yards deep; b) the height to force the defense to match taller corners against him; and c) the run-blocking effort to help the offense and sell that eventual play-action bomb.
Those skills also make him a fine system fit for the Jaguars, who let Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns leave as free agents and need both a pure talent upgrade at wide receiver and someone who can make the most of a small number of touches.
Grade: B-plus
62. Minnesota Vikings: Brian O'Neill, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh
Strengths: Size, effort.
Weaknesses: Quickness, balance.
Brian O’Neill is a tortoise coming off the line of scrimmage, forcing him to lunge and lose balance as he tries to compensate. He’ll raise injury liability premiums for his quarterback as a left tackle but could be a stopgap on the right side or get the job done at guard. O’Neill took some goal-line carries and threw a few trick-play passes at Pitt, so he may provide a smidge of extra value as a goal-line fullback.
This was an obvious need pick for the Vikings. But O’Neill is too much like the kind of slow-footed offensive line prospect that has gotten the team into trouble in the past.
Grade: D-plus
63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carlton Davis, Cornerback, Auburn
Strengths: Size, physicality.
Weaknesses: Grabbiness.
Carlton Davis has an ideal size-speed combination and steps up in run support very well. He’s an experienced SEC defender who can smoothly turn and run in man coverage. Davis would be a first-round pick if his downfield coverage technique didn’t involve grabbing or shoving his receiver, failing to turn his head around and doing other things that lead to penalties and opponents’ touchdowns in the NFL. A cornerback who can stick with receivers downfield can be taught what to do when the ball arrives, so Davis could easily develop into a starting cornerback with work.
WIth Davis and M.J. Stewart, the Buccaneers have significantly reshaped their secondary in this round. For a team that must compete with the high-octane Saints offense, the theoretically high-octane Falcons offense and whatever the Panthers think their building, reinforcing the secondary is a sound strategy.
Grade: B-plus
64. Indianapolis Colts: Tyquan Lewis, Defensive End, Ohio State
Strengths: Strength, effort.
Weaknesses: Top-end athleticism.
Tyquan Lewis worked out well at his pro day after missing much of the combine with the flu. His results, including a 4.69 40, contradict the tape, where Lewis looks sluggish, both in his outside rush and in pursuit.
Inconsistent athleticism aside, Lewis does a lot of things well. He’s an active run defender who can disengage, will win some first-step drag races off the line and rocks blockers backwards at times. He’s a fine complementary pass-rusher who will do the dirty work as a sacrificial pawn on blitzes. There’s a lot to like here, plus untapped potential. Lewis may have gotten a little lost in the crowd at Ohio State.
Doubling down on pass-rushers with upside was a wise move for the Colts. We expected the Browns to steal the show in the second round, but so far, the Colts and Buccaneers have been the stars of the evening.
Grade: A-minus
65. Oakland Raiders: Brandon Parker, Offensive Tackle, North Carolina A&T
Strengths: Size, quickness.
Weaknesses: Balance, level of competition.
Brandon Parker is long-armed, nimble-footed and big, so he’s worth a long look in a weak offensive tackle class. He’s also on the ground much more often than you want a small-school project to be. Parker could be a sleeper if coaches correct his leverage and lunging issues. He’ll be a practice-squad stash or bottom-of-the-roster guy as a rookie.
Boy, Jon Gruden is loving his small-school reaches tonight, isn’t he? This Raiders draft doesn’t make a lick of sense. Just enjoy the ride and remember: The Raiders are paying $100 million for this.
Grade: D
66. New York Giants: Lorenzo Carter, Outside Linebacker, Georgia
Strengths: Length, quickness
Weaknesses: Size, run support.
The Giants recorded just 27 sacks last season, despite the presence of Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon and Snacks Harrison on the defensive line. JPP is gone, as is coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has run out of free-lunch vouchers for what he did during the 2007 Super Bowl run. New coordinator James Bettcher ran more of a 3-4 themed defense (yes, that term is outdated; we’ve got a lot of ground to cover tonight, folks), which means Vernon is now classified as a linebacker.
The Giants found a solid value as a bookend pass-rusher here in the third round. Carter has the attributes and hustle to contribute quickly.
Grade: B
67. Cleveland Browns: Chad Thomas, Defensive End, Miami
Strengths: Size, quickness.
Weaknesses: Technique, upright style.
Whenever the Browns pick for the rest of Day 2, we’ll turn to our Hot Take Team of conflicting Browns experts for instant analysis. Take it away, guys:
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: This is how you build a team, with a dominating front four.
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: I agree.
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: Why, you pocket-protector hugging…wait, you agree? You aren’t supposed to agree.
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: I think we’re in accord here. A dominating front four neutralizes the opponent’s passing game.
OLD SKOOL: Well, yes. But more importantly it keeps the opponent from establishing the run.
MONEYBALL: That helps. But the passing game is more critical.
OLD SKOOL: No, running is most important.
MONEYBALL: Passing!
OLD SKOOL: You’re a geekwaffle!
MONEYBALL: You’re a philistine!
Now this is quality sports debate!
Chad Thomas is an interesting prospect. The Hurricanes often lined him up in interior gaps on passing downs, and Thomas had the ability to get skinny, win with the first step and apply pressure. His lateral quickness is exceptional, but he’s long and lean for interior work and doesn’t have a refined arsenal of edge-rushing moves. He could develop into a Pernell McPhee-type, but his leverage, run anchoring and hand technique all need to catch up to his potential.
Overall, a solid potential bookend to Myles Garrett and rotation lineman.
Grade: B-plus
68. Houston Texans: Justin Reid, Safety, Stanford
Strengths: Instincts, effort, quickness.
Weaknesses: Size.
Justin Reid is Eric Reid’s brother. You remember Eric Reid, right? Five-year starter, Pro Bowler as a rookie, suddenly unemployable at age 26 for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with Colin Kaepernick and how DARE we even bring that up? That guy. Nothing fishy going on there, folks. Go about your business.
Reid is a smart, undersized, hustling defender who reads plays well, gets the job done as a tackler and has enough athleticism to handle most zone assignments. Lack of size and pure speed limit his upside, but Reid can be a capable starter and should emerge immediately as a special teams leader. And hey, maybe he can put in a good word for his brother, who is totally not getting blackballed-by-association or anything.
Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a 99.5 efficiency rating against the Texans, the fourth-highest figure in the NFL. Tyrann Mathieu adds much-needed versatility and depth, but a secondary can always get deeper.
Grade: A-minus
69. New York Giants: B.J. Hill, Defensive Tackle, North Carolina State
Strengths: Sturdiness, effort/intangibles.
Weaknesses: Upside.
Like Vita Vea, B.J. Hill played some running back in high school, and the then-260-pound teenager was more than just a goal-line bowling ball. “I was a speed guy, a power guy. Juke moves, spin moves, everything. I caught sweeps, counters, you name it,” Hill said at the combine.
Unlike Vea, Hill lost a considerable chunk of that athleticism as he grew into a 300-plus-pound lineman. He is still nimble enough to cause some problems in the interior line, but stout, dedicated gap-plugging and double-team-munching are his calling cards.
Hill projects as a valuable starter who never cracks six sacks in a season but will make the players around him better. He’s not a sexy pick for the Giants, but he’s a safe and smart one. Dave Gettleman loves his Hog Mollies, and the Giants have done a lot to rebuild their defensive front seven in the last 15 minutes.
Grade: A-minus
70. San Francisco 49ers: Fred Warner, Linebacker, Brigham Young
Strengths: Versatility, play recognition.
Weaknesses: Tackling.
The Cougars lined up Fred Warner everywhere from edge-rusher to nickelback to (occasionally) cornerback. He does a lot of things fairly well. Warner diagnoses plays quickly, making him a defender who is always around the ball. He totaled seven career interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He also has the length and quickness to handle sub-Gronk-caliber tight ends in coverage. Warner is unlikely to do much edge-rushing at his size in the NFL, but he gets to his blocker’s inside shoulder quickly and can create some havoc, making him a useful blitzer in spots.
Warner is a drag-down tackler who pushes the dive button a little too regularly, and he’s not a natural outside linebacker. But matchups and sub-packages are the name of the game these days, so 49ers should find a role for him.
Grade: B
71. Denver Broncos: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Fair. Royce Freeman tested well at the combine but did not blow the field away.
Every-down rushing: Very good. Freeman has excellent vision and takes every inch that the defense gives him. He’s Oregon’s all-time leading rusher and has been a workhorse for four seasons.
Open-field rushing: Fair. Freeman lacks explosiveness but will churn out some second-level yards.
Receiving Value: Fair-to-good. Freeman has 79 career receptions, but lots of them are just screens and dump-offs.
Pass protection: Fair-to-good.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: A running back with 1,000 career touches who battled injuries last season? Let’s just reserve a spot on the IR for him!
Bottom Line: Freeman is a hard back to read. Nagging injuries and a new offense slowed him last year, and he was briefly benched in 2016 because minor injuries hampered his effectiveness. He could well have left his best work on the field in Oregon. But his patience and consistency as a runner and potential as a receiver translate well to the NFL. The Broncos have an obvious need here with C.J. Anderson a free agent, but they may have been better off looking for a rusher with more explosive capability.
Grade: C-plus
72. New York Jets: Nathan Shepherd, Defensive Tackle, Fort Hays State
Strengths: Quickness, effort.
Weaknesses: Age, level of competition.
Phil Savage, head honcho of the Senior Bowl, told a story in a conference last week about how this year’s attendees were advised to wear a tie to their team interviews so that they would make better impressions on scouts and coaches. Sure enough, Nathan Shepherd spent the rest of the week’s meeting sessions walking around the hotel lobby in a sweater and tie.
Boy, NFL types are impressed by the silliest things, aren’t they? It’s like they are accepting applications for entry-level mailroom jobs in 1953. He’s a fifth-rounder on tape, but his collar was properly starched, so I like the cut of his jib. Let’s draft him instead of that quarterback who thinks about politics.
Anyway, Shepherd will be a 24-year-old rookie who spent three years away from the game before dominating Division II competition for a few seasons. Shepherd is a fine athlete, plays hard, has an interesting backstory and will wear a tie when it’s suggested. But Division II stardom in your mid-20s projects to a short, uneventful NFL career at best.Shepherd will hustle, eat blocks and cause zero headaches. The Jets may be a little too happy with that combination, especially the “no headaches” part.
Grade: C
73. Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker, Linebacker, Ohio State
Strengths: Speed, coverage ability.
Weaknesses: Bulk, physicality.
Jerome Baker fits most favorably in the NFL as a nickel-package linebacker. He’s a lean-framed glider who is at his best moving laterally, making him perfect for covering backs or tight ends and chasing down plays along the sideline. Make him play heads-up between the numbers for 60 snaps per game, and offensive linemen will be picking him out of their cleats.
The Dolphins have a need at linebacker, as always. They also have a gaping hole at defensive tackle, needs along the offensive line and the usual Dolphins depth issues. Baker is a solid player, but Miami should have addressed other needs.
Grade: B-minus
74. Washington: Geron Christian, Offensive Tackle, Louisville
Strengths: Size, potential.
Weaknesses: Balance, consistency.
Lamar Jackson’s blindside protector mixes pretty textbook reps with plays where he lunges, loses leverage or just winds up on the ground. Geron Christian is big and relatively athletic and keeps working to sustain his blocks when his quarterback is on the move, so there’s enough developmental meat on the bone to stash him on the bench, tighten some screws and see if a starting left tackle appears. Washington is not as needy at tackle as other teams, so it can afford to wait on Christian until an injury plague destroys its offensive line. (Halloween probably.)
Grade: C-plus
75. Kansas City Chiefs (via Baltimore): Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle, FSU
Strengths: Experience, technique.
Weaknesses: Upside.
Derrick Nnadi is a “little things” type. The three-year starter gets good leverage off the snap, can disengage to get to the ball-carrier, eats up blockers on inside stunts and blitz concepts and does all of the unsexy stuff defensive linemen must do to stop the run and create sack opportunities for others. He’s big and athletic enough to meet NFL-starter standards but is not a one-step winner or double-team gobbler. Nnadi projects as a solid, nuttin’ fancy interior defender. Not a bad pick for the Chiefs, but not a major difference-maker for a defense that should be searching for them.
Grade: C-plus
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Arizona): Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
Deadly Accurate Quarterback Comparison: Actual Sam Bradford, as opposed to the idealized fantasy version of Sam Bradford NFL evaluators still see.
Mason Rudolph looks like a potential Hall of Famer when standing in a perfectly clean pocket throwing to wide-open receivers against permissive Big 12 defenses. College was one long seven-on-seven drill for Rudolph, and he’s exactly the kind of big, sturdy, hard-throwing prospect who looks like a rock star early in training camp.
But Rudolph is a different quarterback when pressured or moved off his launch point, and he doesn’t have as much experience going deep into his progression or being creative as Baker Mayfield, his Oklahoma counterpart/rival for several seasons. Rudolph missed the Senior Bowl with an injury and then had a good-not-great throwing performance at the combine, where he should have looked like Josh Allen 2.0 while throwing bombs in compression shorts.
Rudolph could grow into a better decision maker and pressure passer, of course. And there are lots of NFL coaches who think they can fix anything if given a tall guy who throws hard.
Rudolph is a much better prospect than Landry Jones was when the Steelers drafted him out of Oklahoma in 2013, but the similarities are there. Still, if Ben Roethlisberger misses a game or two and this kid is forced to start, he could look really good in the Steelers system throwing to the Steelers weapons. For a team that is always in the Super Bowl chase (and often loses its quarterback for a week or two), that alone could make Rudolph worth this relatively low-risk investment.
Grade: A-minus
77. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard, Defensive End, Ohio State
Strengths: Inside moves, intangibles.
Weaknesses: Speed.
Sam Hubbard was a lacrosse player in high school. Folks, not every lacrosse player ends up on the Patriots. It’s a really popular sport nowadays. Visit your local high school and find out what the kids are up to! (You may be shocked to discover that even the cool kids play video games and like superheroes too, Coach Mora). Anyway, Hubbard has a quick inside move as an edge-rusher that can make him a fine contributor to blitz and stunt packages. He ran a shockingly slow 4.95-second 40 at his pro day, though his other workout results were pretty strong.
Hubbard is tricky to evaluate because of the contradictory workout results and the overall quality of the Buckeyes defense, but he’s an Academic All-Big 10 performer who does enough dirty work to be part of a D-line rotation.
Grade: B
78. Cincinnati Bengals, Malik Jefferson, Outside Linebacker, Texas
Strengths: Athleticism, man coverage and blitz potential.
Weaknesses: Instincts.
Some linebackers play well perpendicular to the line of scrimmage, attacking gaps and blitzing. Others are more effective parallel to the line, reading the backfield, recognizing pass patterns and flowing to the ball. Malik Jefferson is at his best playing perpendicular. He can be a special linebacker when he’s allowed to attack, but when making plays in pursuit or sitting in zone coverage, he’s hesitant and mistake-prone. Jefferson is a knockoff version of Tremaine Edmunds, but he’ll make some splash plays for the Bengals if used correctly.
The Jefferson-Sam Hubbard one-two punch gives the Bengals an intriguing combination of athleticism and effort.
Grade: B-plus
79. Seattle Seahawks: Rasheem Green, Defensive End, USC
Strengths: Versatility, athleticism, arms/hand usage.
Weaknesses: Elite traits for any one position.
Love this pick. Rasheem Green is experienced, nimble and crafty. He uses his long arms to defeat blockers, has a variety of pass-rush moves, and does a fine job recognizing plays and locating the ball.
If Green were a few twitches quicker, he would be a top edge-rush prospect. If he were stronger and heavier, he would be an ideal 3-tech tackle. As is, he can get blown backward in run defense and needs that big bag of tricks to effectively reach the quarterback. So Green can play a variety of roles in multiple fronts along the defensive line, but he is not the prototype at any of them. Players like Green end up in the NFL for a decade, helping their teams with minimal individual glory.
A fine player. But … tra-la-la-la-la, the Seahawks offensive line is still a disaster area. Tra-la-la, they will never do anything about it. Tra-la-la-la-la …
Grade: C
80. Houston Texans: Martinas Rankin, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
Strengths: Quickness, instincts.
Weaknesses: Power, technique, injuries.
Martinas Rankin was an effective left tackle for Mississippi State when healthy over the last two seasons. Previously, he was a stud at the JUCO level. But Rankin is lean and mechanically wonky (wide stance, wide hands), which negates his strength and leaves him vulnerable to bull rushers and inside moves. He probably won’t cut it as an NFL left tackle, but his athletic profile does not quite fit anywhere else on the line.
Rankin is smart, dedicated and quick-footed, so the Texans are getting a super sub who won’t cause a disaster if forced to protect Texans blind side here or there. Cameron Fleming-types can be useful role players with long careers, so long as no team tries to build an offensive line out of five of them.
The Texans allowed 54 sacks last year. A revolving-door quarterback situation was a big part of the problem—Tom Savage’s signature play was essentially a strip-sack—but offensive line upgrades are still necessary.
Grade: B
81. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup, Wide Receiver, Colorado State
Strengths: Size-speed, production.
Weaknesses: Fundamentals.
The current Cowboys receiver depth chart:
Allen Hurns: The second-best receiver in the NFL to be named Allen and have a great year in 2015 for the Jaguars followed by two seasons of injuries and disappointment.
Terrance Williams: Has started 66 games for one of the highest-profile sports teams on the planet. Try to remember one signature moment in his career. OK, the game-winning playoff touchdown against the Lions. Name any from the last three years. Thought so.
Deonte Thompson: Wherever there’s a gutted receiving corps (2012-13 Ravens, 2015-16 Bears, last year’s Bills), Thompson is there. He’s like the Tom Joad of incomplete passes.
Cole Beasley: Just turned 29. Fan-favorite slot receivers age like teen pop stars.
Ryan Switzer: Cole Beasley’s stunt double in the action sequences.
Noah Brown: Specials McTeamy.
Michael Gallup went 76-1,272-14 for Colorado State in 2016, though a lot of the production just came from being the best athlete on the field. He followed it up with 100-1,418-7 last year. Again, there was a lot of get-the-ball-to-Gallup-no-matter-what fluff in the data (motion screens, short dump-offs on 3rd-and-long), but 100 catches is never anything to sneeze at, and Gallup displayed development as a craftsman. His release and body positioning are excellent on slants and other 5-10-yard routes, making him a potential weapon as a possession receiver.
If Gallup is still just figuring out the details, he could shine after a season of NFL coaching.
The Cowboys need players, not projects, at wide receiver. But having procrastinated this long, Gallup may be as good as it gets for them.
Grade: C-plus
82. Detroit Lions: Tracy Walker, Safety, Louisiana
Strengths: Versatility, effort, experience.
Weaknesses: Size, angles.
Tracy Walker played a hybrid nickelback-like role for the Ragin’ Cajuns and was just good enough at everything to be an excellent defender at the mid-major level. At the NFL level, he will struggle against quality slot receivers and is too much of a dive-stick tackler to be effective in run support. Walker is a high-motor player with good instincts, so he’s worth a developmental flier. This is a little early for the Lions to start taking fliers.
Grade: C-minus
83. Baltimore Ravens: Orlando Brown, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma
This year’s tackle class is…unspectacular. To help you get a sense of what you are in for, Bleacher Report proudly presents a Good, Bad and Terrifying breakdown of this year’s tackles.
Good: Orlando Brown’s father was a starting NFL left tackle for a decade. Brown is huge (6’8”, 345 lbs), even by left tackle standards. He looks like Orlando Pace in street clothes and generally got the job done for the Sooners.
Bad: Brown is the poster child for Big 12 tackles. He lined up in a two-point stance, struck his defender once, made a huge obstacle out of himself and knew that, by the time the defender hailed an Uber to get around him, Baker Mayfield’s pass would already be caught.
Terrifying: Brown would have been better off dragging a recliner onto the field at the combine and binge-watching Netflix during drills than doing what he actually did.
Bottom Line: Brown has every “bust” tendency you can ask for in a left tackle prospect, but he’ll get to follow in his father’s footsteps and return to a locker room where he almost literally grew up. If Brown cannot make it here, he cannot make it anywhere. And while the risks would have made him a reach earlier in the draft, his size and pedigree make him worth a look here.
Grade: B
84. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Jones, Defensive Tackle, North Carolina State
Strengths: Durability, technique.
Weaknesses: Upside.
The Chargers ranked 31st in the NFL with 131.1 rushing yards allowed per game and worst in the league with 4.9 rushing yards allowed per play. Most of that damage came right up the middle of their defense. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram could play tug-of-war with your quarterback off the edge, but it didn’t matter when better opponents could just run between them.
Jones was easy to overlook on the stacked North Carolina State line. He’s a little-things and dirty-work defender, and he showed he was good at block-shedding and gap-plugging while Bradley Chubb stole laundry and B.J. Hill thudded against double-teams. Jones projects as a quiet-but-sturdy NFL contributor, just as he was in college. He fills a need for the Chargers.
Grade: B-plus
85. Carolina Panthers: Rashaan Gaulden, Safety, Tennessee
Strengths: Versatility, Physicality.
Weaknesses: Size-speed combo.
Rashaan Gaulden is a hard-hitting, lean safety. Or maybe he’s a tall matchup cornerback who is a step-and-a-half slow. Players like Gaulden look great on paper as matchup defenders but can break your heart when they turn out to be neither fish nor fowl. As a tenacious tackler, Gaulden can contribute on special teams while the Panthers figure out if and where he fits.
Grade: C
86. Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews, Tight End, Oklahoma
Strengths: Size, receiving skills.
Weaknesses: Blocking.
While tight ends aren’t expected to block the way they did 40 years ago, there’s a baseline effectiveness minimum at the position. A prospect who contributes about 80 percent of what Jimmy Graham offers in the passing game must block about 120 percent as well as him to compensate. Otherwise, that tight end is just a rocked-up slot receiver who will have a hard time seeing the field. Mark Andrews, Baker Mayfield’s favorite target in 2017, is about 80 percent Graham as a receiver and around 95 percent of him as a blocker, a combination that doesn’t bode well for his NFL success.
The Ravens are really, really loading up on the dubious tight end prospects in this draft. If Orlando Brown doesn’t pan out over time and Andrews and Hayden Hurst are the tight ends...well, it’s a good thing they drafted a mobile quarterback for the future.
Grade: D-plus
87. Oakland Raiders: Arden Key, Defensive End, LSU
Strengths: Athletic potential.
Weaknesses: Injury, conditioning and off-field issues.
Arden Key was a standout in 2015 and the first half of 2016. He then suffered a shoulder injury that needed surgery, took a leave of absence from the LSU program, sought treatment for an off-field issue, gained weight because of the conditioning lapse and returned for an up-and-down 2017 season.
So Key has a lot of problems knotted together. The trouble with projecting a prospect like Key is that the off-field issues could completely go away and you are still left with an undersized, raw defender with injury concerns and spotty conditioning habits who probably wasn’t too dialed in when coaches were teaching the fundamentals he will need at the NFL level.
The bust rate on players like Key is high, but teams are always willing to roll the dice for sacks. And Jon Gruden is really, really enjoying his time at the craps table tonight.
Grade: C
88. Green Bay Packers: Oren Burks, Linebacker, Vanderbilt
Strengths: Range.
Weaknesses: Run support, play recognition.
Oren Burks played safety early in his Commodores career and then beefed up to inside linebacker. He’s a thick, well-built, long-armed guy who can run. Burks will stick with running backs in man coverage and make plays from sideline to sideline. But he is a liability in run defense because he gets wired to blockers and takes too long to watch plays develop. Burks has tools and can handle coverage matchups, but he leaves college as a linebacker who will get caught defending no man’s land on every play fake and RPO. He’s a need pick but a bit of a reach.
Grade: C-plus
89. Los Angeles Rams: Joseph Noteboom, Offensive Tackle, TCU
This year’s tackle class is … unspectacular. To help you get a sense of what you are in for, Bleacher Report proudly presents a Good, Bad and Terrifying breakdown of this year’s tackles.
Good: Did you know that The Noteboom Variation is an opening gambit in chess, named after Daniel Noteboom, the Doug Pederson of 1930s chess tournaments? Joseph Noteboom is a quick-footed pass protector with solid fundamentals.
Bad: As best as we can tell, The Noteboom Variation is like the RPO, but with rooks and stuff instead of Zach Ertz. And Joseph Noteboom, like many Big 12 linemen, is hard to evaluate because he doesn’t have to sustain his blocks in the Horned Frogs’ quick-timing passing game.
Terrifying: But seriously, “Noteboom” sounds like the worst educational software ever. Hey kids! Increase your productivity and ‘stay woke’ with Noteboom! Other than that objection, Joseph Noteboom doesn’t have any serious red flags.
Bottom Line: Hey look, the Rams have a draft pick! And they used it to select Andrew Whitworth’s eventual successor! Not a bad idea—or a bad value—at this point in Day 2.
Grade: A-minus
90. Atlanta Falcons: Deadrin Senat, Defensive Tackle, South Florida
Strengths: Run-plugging.
Weaknesses: Upside.
The 6’0” Senat is a short, stout, strong run defender who gives high effort. What you see is what you get: limited upside but enough athleticism and determination to play a role.
Defensive tackle was probably the Falcons’ biggest need entering the draft. Did you ever expect that they would select a player like Senat in the third round with Maurice Hurst still sitting on the board? Hurst’s medical reports must be very, very worrisome. Senat will help a little, but he’s no difference-maker.
Grade: C
91. New Orleans Saints: Tre'Quan Smith, Wide Receiver, UCF
Strengths: Athleticism, effort.
Weaknesses: Routes, beating press.
Tre’Quan Smith is a quick, scrappy, long-armed receiver who works the middle of the field well and does a lot of dirty work. He will catch the ball in traffic and turn upfield for YAC, maintain possession after taking a lick, block well on runs and receiver screens and work to get open when his quarterback is scrambling. Smith tested well at the combine but looks sluggish off the line at times. He gets open on rubs and other criss-cross concepts more often than by beating man coverage. Smith’s combination of athleticism, hustle and toughness will keep him in the NFL as a fourth wideout; his other skills may develop in the meantime. The Saints, who aren’t as deep as they usually are at wideout, get more use out of hustling fourth receivers than most teams.
Grade: B
92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chuks Okorafor, Offensive Tackle, Western Michigan
This year’s tackle class is…unspectacular. To help you get a sense of what you are in for, Bleacher Report proudly presents a Good, Bad and Terrifying breakdown of this year’s tackles.
Good: Chuks Okorafor is a massive 320-pounder who moves fairly well and got the job done for a quality mid-major program.
Bad: Okorafor plays high and bends at the waist. He’s not much of a finisher. He can get beaten inside. Basically, his technique is all over the place, and he lacks the piledriver mentality to make up for it.
Terrifying: If the idea of a mid-major “specimen” type with bad fundamentals and minimal mean streak doesn’t scare you, then you aren’t the target audience for these draft capsules.
Bottom Line: The Steelers have not drafted an offensive lineman in the first three rounds since 2012. Their line is still relatively effective but aging, and quality depth is an issue. They can afford a developmental project. Okorafor has enough upside to be a good value here.
Grade: B
93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ronnie Harrison, Safety, Alabama
Strengths: Run defense, blitzing, athleticism.
Weaknesses: Range in coverage, gamble-and-guess tendencies.
The latest model to roll off the Crimson Tide Safety Assembly Line is like a cross between Mark Barron and Eddie Jackson. Ronnie Harrison is a pure box safety who plays the run very well, times his pass rush effectively and can handle underneath coverage assignments. He won’t get melted as a deep safety or in man coverage, but Harrison lacks Landon Collins’ range in the open field. Harrison also is a notch below Tide specs in play recognition: He gets sucked in by play action too often, and he is more of a hitter than a tackler.
Barron settled into a productive career as a hybrid nickel linebacker, a position that is getting more common and useful in the NFL. Harrison may be destined for a similar role.In the meantime, he will push Barry Church for playing time at strong safety. If you are looking for weak links along the Jaguars defense, keep looking.
Grade: B-plus
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Cappa, Offensive Tackle, Humboldt State
Strengths: Toughness/finish.
Weaknesses: Level-of-competition concerns.
Alex Cappa has the hair and attitude of an Asgardian and great size and athleticism for a guy who played at what sounds like a fictitious college from a John Irving novel. He could develop into a nasty Lane Johnson type, but it’s a long road from throwing guys around in the Cider House Rules Conference (The D-II Great Northwest Athletic Conference, actually) and doing it in the NFL.
The Bucs are probably moving Cappa inside to guard, where he is a better fit and fills a significant need. His upside is worth a selection in this round.
Grade: A-minus
95. San Francisco 49ers: Tarvarius Moore, Safety, Southern Mississippi
Strengths: Size, speed.
Weaknesses: Experience.
Moore was a one-year starter who had a phenomenal pro day. He’s a size-speed project, but the 49ers ranked dead last in the NFL at stopping opponents’ third and fourth wide receivers, according to Football Outsiders. A matchup player with Moore’s height and speed is worth a look.
Grade: B
96. Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips, Defensive Tackle, Stanford
Strengths: Run defense, effort.
Weaknesses: Explosiveness.
Harrison Phillips isn’t a Body Beautiful type and lacks the quick first step teams crave from defensive linemen, but he has every other trait you can ask for. He can plug gaps and use his arms to shed blockers to get to the ball-carrier. He has some pass-rush value because of his leverage (Phillips was a high school state wrestling champion), hand technique and ability to work through blocks. He was an academic standout and a high-effort player. Sean McDermott loves this type of player, and Phillips has starter upside. But hey, no need to surround Josh Allen with interior offensive linemen or receivers or anything, Coach.
Grade: B-minus
97. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Cole, Center, Michigan
Strengths: Versatility, athleticism on the interior.
Weaknesses: Experience at center.
The Cardinals have drafted just two offensive linemen in the first three rounds since 2010: D.J. Humphries (now their starting left tackle) and Jonathan Cooper (now a wandering perma-prospect). The rest of the line is full of 30-ish free agents—plus new arrival Justin Pugh. It’s a pretty terrible line, and it’s also aging and somewhat expensive.
Mason Cole started at center for the Wolverines in 2016 but played left tackle last year. At left tackle, Cole looked like an interior lineman playing out of position; he lacks both the physical traits and athleticism for the outside. He’s quick and alert enough for the interior line, but he doesn’t have much experience with adjustment calls or interior blitz pickup. Cole fits immediately as a multi-position sub, and it doesn’t take too much imagination to project him as a capable starting center. A solid pick.
Grade: B-plus
98. Houston Texans: Jordan Akins, Tight End, UCF
Strengths: Athleticism.
Weaknesses: Blocking, injury background, age.
Jordan Akins is like Hayden Hurst taken to illogical extremes. He spent four years out of high school in the Texas Rangers’ low minors, batting .218 before giving football a whirl. He tore his ACL after a few games for Central Florida in 2015, but he came back to have a few productive years as a man among mid-major boys. Akins is a good athlete who catches the ball well, but we’ve probably already seen his upside. He’s areal reach here, as there are still quality tight end prospects available with fewer concerns.
Grade: D
99. Denver Broncos: Isaac Yiadom, Cornerback, Boston College
Strengths: Length, special teams value.
Weaknesses: Coverage productivity.
Isaac Yiadom is a lean, long-armed defender with several NFL-quality traits: good awareness in zone coverage, an aggressive approach in run support, experience as a kick gunner. Yiadom lets more catches occur in front of him than he should and can be shaken off by quicker receivers. There’s just enough of everything here to justify a roster spot as a core special teamer and seventh defensive back/matchup specialist.A mild reach, but the Broncos are not as deep in the secondary as they were during the Super Bowl run, so Yiadom should contribute.
Grade: B-minus
100. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorian O'Daniel, Outside Linebacker, Clemson
Strengths: Aggressiveness, play-in-space skills, special teams.
Weaknesses: Size, overpursuit.
Draft Crush Alert (WHOOP WHOOP)! Dorian O’Daniel is a tough little mongoose who flies all over the field. He’s the linebacker you want wreaking havoc on spread concepts like receiver screens (see: his pick-six against Virginia Tech), and he will careen off the edge to make plays in the backfield. O’Daniel also has a reputation as a top special teamer. He’ll overrun some plays looking for the highlight reel and get steamrolled by bigger blockers. But who cares? O’Daniels’ floor is as a Bill Bates-caliber special teamer. But the Chiefs should be able to find ways to use him as a secret weapon on defense.
I’ve been lukewarm-at-best about the Chiefs’ efforts to get younger and more athletic on defense thus far. This is their first selection that suggests a spark of creativity. And it ends Day 2 of our draft coverage on a high note.
Grade: A