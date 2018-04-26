Ryan Shazier Walks at 2018 NFL Draft, Announces Steelers' Terrell Edmunds Pick

Ryan Shazier Walks at 2018 NFL Draft, Announces Steelers' Terrell Edmunds PickApril 27, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a severe spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in December, walked out to the podium and announced the team's first-round pick on Thursday night.
With the 28th selection, the Steelers picked Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
.@RyanShazier just walked out on the #NFLDraft stage to announce the @steelers pick 🙏🙌 https://t.co/0q6q0TJFAD
Understandably, there was an outpouring of support when Shazier made his way out on the stage at AT&T Stadium accompanied by his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Chills. Ryan Shazier walks out and announces the Steelers pick. #NFLDraft https://t.co/yRNSxzhTOO
Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes5
Awesome to see the determination and fight from that man! #SHALIEVE
Charles Davis @CFD22
Ryan Shazier walking to the podium...Incredible, and BEST moment of the 2018 NFL Draft...#Chills
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
#Steelers war room is applauding as Ryan Shazier walks off the draft stage, his son skipping in front of him. @nflnetwork pans to #Steelers fans tearing up in Dallas. #NFLDraft
Needless to say, that moment will represent the highlight of draft weekend.
Draft Day 1 Winners & Losers