Ryan Shazier Walks at 2018 NFL Draft, Announces Steelers' Terrell Edmunds Pick

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a severe spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in December, walked out to the podium and announced the team's first-round pick on Thursday night.

With the 28th selection, the Steelers picked Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.

Understandably, there was an outpouring of support when Shazier made his way out on the stage at AT&T Stadium accompanied by his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez:

Needless to say, that moment will represent the highlight of draft weekend.