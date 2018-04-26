Ryan Shazier Walks at 2018 NFL Draft, Announces Steelers' Terrell Edmunds Pick

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a severe spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in December, walked out to the podium and announced the team's first-round pick on Thursday night. 

With the 28th selection, the Steelers picked Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds. 

Understandably, there was an outpouring of support when Shazier made his way out on the stage at AT&T Stadium accompanied by his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez: 

Needless to say, that moment will represent the highlight of draft weekend. 

Related

    Draft Day 1 Winners & Losers

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft Day 1 Winners & Losers

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Pick ✅

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Grading Every Pick ✅

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Steelers' Pick Terrell Edmunds

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Scouting Steelers' Pick Terrell Edmunds

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Rosen 'Pissed Off' to Be 10th Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rosen 'Pissed Off' to Be 10th Pick

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report