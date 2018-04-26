Patriots Take Isaiah Wynn in 2018 NFL Draft, Replace Nate Solder at LT

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New England Patriots selected Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com pointed out the Patriots could have targeted Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson as a potential long-term replacement for 40-year-old Tom Brady but instead bolstered the offensive line after Nate Solder left:

Pro Football Focus shared some of Wynn's accolades at the collegiate level:

Wynn's new team reacted to the pick, as did his old one:

Here are some of the other reactions from around Twitter to the Wynn selection:

Solder's departure left a hole along the offensive front for the Patriots in what was a significant strength last season as they advanced to the Super Bowl. According to Football Outsiders, New England featured the league's best run-blocking offensive line and the 14th-best pass-blocking unit in 2017.

The Georgia product gives head coach Bill Belichick a versatile piece up front as the team attempts to keep Brady upright this season and challenge for a 10th straight AFC East crown.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller praised Wynn for his toughness and "enough athleticism to reach defenders outside his zone" while granting he could eventually move to guard during his NFL career. Even if he does, Miller noted "he still projects as a possible Pro Bowl-caliber player on the interior."

Wynn's NFL.com draft profile lists him at 6'3" and 313 pounds, and the 2017 first-team All-SEC selection will attempt to use his power to open up running lanes for the likes of James White, Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee.

He has the athleticism and mobility to slide over and protect Brady on blitzes as well and has championship experience from his time in Georgia, as evidenced by the Bulldogs' SEC crown and run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season.

Wynn now goes to an NFL franchise that is accustomed to competing for championships on a yearly basis.