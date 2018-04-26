Martavis Bryant Trade Rumors: Steelers 'Listening to Offers' for WR

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was the subject of trade speculation during the 2017 season, and that has continued into the offseason.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the team "has been quietly listening to offers over the past couple of months" for Bryant.

The Steelers also reportedly don't want to trade him to either the Baltimore Ravens or New England Patriots despite both having needs at the position.

Many pegged Bryant to be a 2017 breakout star after he showed flashes of greatness in his first two seasons. The 2014 fourth-round pick scored 15 touchdowns in his first 21 games despite being a secondary option behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Unfortunately, he was suspended the entire 2016 season, and this past year was filled with turmoil.

He finished with 50 catches for 603 yards, but he saw inconsistent playing time while JuJu Smith-Schuster passed him on the depth chart. He reportedly requested a trade in October and was demoted to the scout team for a week after calling out his teammates.

However, the Steelers refused to trade him during the season.

"We've invested a lot in Martavis since we drafted him," head coach Mike Tomlin said in October, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "He's not available via trade. We've invested a lot."

General manager Kevin Colbert reiterated that mindset in February, saying the team isn't interested in a trade, per Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com.

Still, it seems there is at least an open door for a move with the right package in return.

Considering Bryant has only one year remaining on his deal, per Spotrac, the Steelers might want to make a move while he still has value.