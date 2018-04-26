Victim of Jerry Richardson's Misconduct Writes Letter to NFL, Bob McNair, More

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

One of the victims alleging sexual harassment against Jerry Richardson wrote an open letter to the Carolina Panthers owner, the NFL, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair and more for SI.com.

In one excerpt, the woman described various allegations of sexual harassment against Richardson's, from writing suggestive notes to calling her to his stadium suite to "take off my shoes, place my legs in your lap and rub their entire length, from toes to crotch."

"I didn’t know what to do when you asked me to turn around so you could see how my jeans looked," the woman wrote. "I didn’t know what to do when you brushed my breasts to put my seat belt around me in the front seat of your car. I didn’t know what to do when you put your hands on my mouth, for me to kiss them."

The victim also shared images of the handwritten notes from Richardson. One of them read, "If I could... I'd pamper you more. Rub your feet. Shave your legs. Put lotion on your body - etc, etc."

Another read:

"You did not answer my questions—Do you think of me as:

1. Your grandfather

2. Your second father

3. Your second husband

4. Your friend

5. Your boyfriend

6. Or something else -

I regret I have never been able to give you pleasure –."

"Do you realize how much you hurt me?" the woman wrote. "I don’t trust anyone because of you. I couldn’t have a real relationship because of you. I have low self-esteem because of you. I am insecure because of you. I suffered from anxiety and depression because of you. I feel shame because of you. I am a damaged person because of you."

In the letter, she also suggested Richardson broke his non-disclosure agreement by speaking with McNair, who stated in March that Richardson "was very candid in what he said and what he did" when speaking with owners. McNair also said, "Some of the comments he might have made could have been made jokingly and misunderstood... I'm sure he didn’t mean to offend anybody."

Finally, the letter took issue with the NFL's inability (or unwillingness) to protect the victims who share information from facing a breach of their NDAs with the Panthers; with the various enablers of Richardson in the Panthers' organization, from the team's general counsel to upper management; and with head coach Ron Rivera, who remained publicly supportive of Richardson after the news of his sexual harassment became public.

On Thursday, the Panthers released a statement regarding the situation:

The woman also had a message for the team's future owner, as the Panthers remain up for sale.

"... Please respect the power that comes with your new position. Don’t use it to intimidate or oppress people. Actually, be proactive and use it to mandate equality... Keep in mind that when you buy a company, you are getting everything, including its culture. Be prepared to change it, so people are treated and paid fairly. Don’t allow the old boys’ club to continue to flourish."