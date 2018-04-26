Roger Goodell to Appear on Stage with Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach at NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Roger Goodell will be joined by former Dallas Cowboys and Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman on stage Thursday night at the NFL draft, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, as well as current Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

It has become something of a tradition for fans to boo Goodell when he takes the stage to open the draft, though Staubach is hoping that this year bucks the trend.

"I'm sure he's going to get a good response with us being out there," Staubach said. "If they boo, all of us are in trouble."

Given the Ezekiel Elliott suspension and Jerry Jones' battles with Goodell over his contract extension with the league, the commissioner isn't exactly popular in Dallas. But Jones is hoping fans are welcoming to Goodell and the procession of Cowboys greats.

"I don't know of anybody, maybe other than me, that's had more boos than Roger has," Jones said at the pre-draft press conference, per Archer. "I know about how that works. I do hope we can be positive in our reception. We are going to do something pretty special, and he did have a final say in that."