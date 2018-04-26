Josh Allen Deletes Tweets with Racial Slurs, Apologizes Before 2018 NFL Draft

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former Wyoming quarterback and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft Josh Allen apologized late Wednesday night for tweets from 2012 and 2013 that contained racial slurs.

Allen—who was in high school at the time of the tweets—told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he was "young and dumb" when he wrote them.

Per Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports, Allen has since deleted the tweets, many of which contained the N-word.

In addition to that, after being asked "Why are you so white?" Allen responded, "If it ain't white, it ain't right!" in June 2013.

All of the tweets came prior to Allen's time at Wyoming, and a representative from a team with a top-five draft pick told ESPN's Adam Schefter they "never heard anything but positives" about Allen.

Schefter later reported on Thursday that two people "floated" a theory that a team may have leaked the tweets to "increase the chances he would fall in the draft to that team."

The first round of the 2018 draft will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday night, and Allen isn't expected to last long.

In fact, ESPN's Todd McShay reported Monday that NFL executives gave him the impression that either Allen or USC quarterback Sam Darnold will go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Other teams that could nab Allen include the New York Giants (No. 2), New York Jets (No. 3), Denver Broncos (No. 5), Miami Dolphins (No. 11), Buffalo Bills (No. 12) or Arizona Cardinals (No. 15).

Allen completed just 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he has the ideal size (6'5", 237 lbs) and skill set for the position.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Allen would go No. 11 overall to the Dolphins.