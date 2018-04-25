LeBron James Nails Buzzer-Beater to Stun Pacers in Game 5

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2018

  1. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  2. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  3. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  4. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  5. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  6. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  7. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  8. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  9. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  10. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  11. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  12. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  13. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  14. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  15. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

  16. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  17. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  18. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

  19. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  20. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

Right Arrow Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be in trouble Wednesday as the Indiana Pacers battled back from a double-digit deficit to tie Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in the final minute.

Then LeBron James came to the rescue.

After blocking Victor Oladipo's attempt at a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining, James calmly drained the winning three-pointer at the buzzer to clinch the 98-95 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

The buzzer-beater capped a brilliant performance from the four-time MVP. He finished with 44 points on on 14-of-24 shooting, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and he was one of only two Cavaliers players to score more than 11 points in the win (Kyle Korver had 19) .

With his heroics on both ends, James carried his team to the critical victory and avoided a situation where the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions would have needed to win Game 6 on the road just to stay alive.

Related

    Pacers Needed More from Oladipo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pacers Needed More from Oladipo

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Hawks, Budenholzer Agree to Part Ways

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hawks, Budenholzer Agree to Part Ways

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars Admit Intentionally Missing FTs Is Tough

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    NBA Stars Admit Intentionally Missing FTs Is Tough

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Drops 44, Sinks Game-Winner to Beat Pacers

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron Drops 44, Sinks Game-Winner to Beat Pacers

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report