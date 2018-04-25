LeBron James Nails Buzzer-Beater to Stun Pacers in Game 5

Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Right Arrow Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be in trouble Wednesday as the Indiana Pacers battled back from a double-digit deficit to tie Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in the final minute.

Then LeBron James came to the rescue.

After blocking Victor Oladipo's attempt at a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining, James calmly drained the winning three-pointer at the buzzer to clinch the 98-95 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

The buzzer-beater capped a brilliant performance from the four-time MVP. He finished with 44 points on on 14-of-24 shooting, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and he was one of only two Cavaliers players to score more than 11 points in the win (Kyle Korver had 19) .

With his heroics on both ends, James carried his team to the critical victory and avoided a situation where the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions would have needed to win Game 6 on the road just to stay alive.