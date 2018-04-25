LaVar Ball: LaMelo, LiAngelo Will No Longer Play for BC Vytautas in Lithuania

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball's time with BC Vytautas in Lithuania has come to an end after three months.

Per Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas, LaVar Ball said he is bringing his sons back home to Los Angeles because LiAngelo is dealing with an ankle injury and LaMelo wasn't getting much playing time for Vytautas.

"We're not going to waste our time no more," Ball said.

Urbonas noted Lonzo Ball is currently in Prienai visiting with his family, and they will travel back to the United States either Sunday or Monday.

LaVar's decision came after Vytautas announced LiAngelo and LaMelo wouldn't play in Wednesday's game against Siauliai due to injuries.

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, LiAngelo's agent has submitted paperwork to make the 19-year-old eligible for the 2018 NBA draft in June.

In 14 games with Vytautas, excluding the Big Baller Brand Challenge exhibition, LiAngelo ranked second on the team with 12.6 points per game. He shot 41.5 percent from three-point range.

LaMelo averaged just 12.4 minutes per game in eight contests. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 assists but shot 26.8 percent overall (15-of-56).